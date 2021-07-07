GRAND CHUTE – A wide-eyed fifth grader sat in the stands at Fox Cities Stadium and watched the 2014 Sun Prairie baseball team capture the WIAA Division 1 state title.
For seven years after that day, Josh Caron dreamt about being a part of another state championship for the Cardinals. Caron got his chance on Thursday, and he and his fellow seniors weren’t going to be denied.
“We always were dreaming about this moment and we knew we would have a great team by the time we were seniors,” Caron said.
Caron, the team’s starting catcher and relief pitcher, is one of nine seniors to help bring home Sun Prairie’s state-record ninth state title.
The seniors consisted of six starters – Caron, Carson Shepard, Liam Moreno, Brady Stevens, Durlin Radlund and Carter Wambach – and three reserves – Jason Star, Isaac Frausto and Drew Urban.
The senior class was an impactful group that got along really well on and off the field.
“We’re such a tight-knit group,” Caron said. “The kids on the bench, the kids playing, whatever, we were all so close. We talked about leadership and how important that is all year.”
Added Shepard: “The fact that we all came together and said we all wanted a state championship. We all put everything else to the side, we came to practice focused every day, we would pick each other up, we would hang out outside of baseball a lot, a lot. We were really close and we trusted each other and we played for each other.”
The Sun Prairie seniors were a group full of leaders in every sense of the word.
“We’ve been talking about a state championship since before tryouts and we kind of just instilled that into our underclassmen’s heads that we want it and we want to celebrate with them,” Moreno said.
The seniors came through all season, but especially on the biggest stage at the state tournament. Some of the guys played in the 2019 state title game when Sun Prairie lost. Their leadership in this year’s tournament was huge.
“We always say this is a senior tournament,” Sun Prairie coach Rob Hamilton said. “Obviously, we have a sophomore that pitched a ton of big outs for us and we had some other players obviously that played well. But you look at some of those seniors like Carson Shepard, our leadoff hitter – we go as he goes. Then you have Josh Caron, and Liam Moreno played really well. Radlund had a huge hit there at the end. All the seniors played big roles in it. Jason Star didn’t have his stuff on the mound like maybe he thought he was going to have this year, so what does he do, he ends up being our catcher for Josh Caron and he did an awesome job.”
Losing that aforementioned 2019 state championship game, a 5-4 loss to Eau Claire North, stung in the minds of the Sun Prairie players. The Cardinals led 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth when state player of the year Sam Stange hit a two-out three-run home run.
Six Sun Prairie seniors from this year’s squad played in that heartbreaking state title game.
Since the 2020 baseball season was cancelled due to the pandemic, the Cardinals players didn’t have a chance to avenge that loss until this year.
At the beginning of this season, Caron started a group text chat with all of his teammates.
“We kept sending the video of the home run over and over to kind of get it in everyone’s mind,” Caron said. “We talked about how painful that bus ride was and that moment. We instilled that in everybody’s mind and we left everything out there.”
Watching that Stange home run repeatedly wore on the Sun Prairie players, especially the now-seniors who were on the field and experienced it.
“We worked every single day to never feel that again and to get back here and to win it,” Shepard said. “We ended up doing it, so it feels really good.”
“I think quarantine actually helped us a lot, because losing that season really burned deep inside of us because we were still upset about that loss and we wanted it back,” Moreno said. “Over quarantine, we just all worked our butts off to get where we are today.”
Coach Hamilton had some heartfelt departing words for his accomplished senior class.
“You guys told me that you’re going to come back and change what happened in 2019 and they did,” Hamilton said. “They were true to their word and the reason they did was all the hard work they put into, man. This is a hard-working baseball group. They really get after it. I’m happy for them.”
Sun Prairie played the entire season as the top-ranked team in Division 1 in the state. It’s a target the players never worried about, the guys just went out every game and did what they are good at: play baseball.
“It was very good perseverance by us, because we would always get every single team’s best no matter what the day was,” Moreno said.
“We were expected to win and I think everybody on the team knew we were expected to win and we all also thought we were going to win,” Shepard said. “There was a target – we would get everybody’s best pitcher, best lineup every single game, so it was hard to do it this season, but we liked it. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”