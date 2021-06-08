The Sun Prairie Media Center recently announced it will provide live coverage of the 2021 “Strike Out Cancer” Big 8 Conference baseball game on June 10, 2021.
Coverage is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. and include both live video coverage on KSUN as well as audio-only coverage on 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio.
This year’s game – the seventh – will feature long-time Big Eight Conference baseball rivals Sun Prairie and Middleton uniting in an effort to raise money for pediatric cancer research. The game will be played at Middleton High School.
The 7th annual fundraiser game will benefit the American Family Children’s Hospital pediatric cancer research efforts.
During each of the past six years, these traditional baseball powerhouses have raised more than $10,000 during the Strike Out Cancer games. With your help and contributions, the teams can expect similar success this year.
The game will feature first-pitch throwers who have been touched by cancer.
There will also be between-inning entertainment featuring mascots and other special guests. Donated items will be raffled throughout the game.
SPMC’s coverage will feature announcers James Wyngaard and Bill Baker.
Former SPMC announcer extraordinaire Wyngaard will be making his one-and-only appearance on a SPMC Cardinals broadcast this year after moving to Rice Lake recently.
And Baker — a longtime 103.5 FM The Sun radio broadcaster who also helps with KSUN football telecasts, joins Wyngaard for the SPMC baseball broadcast.
SPMC’s coverage of the Strike Out Cancer will be seen live on KSUN Charter channel 983 or TDS channels 13 or 1013. The game will also be streamed at sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun as well as available on KSUN’s Roku and Apple TV channels and on the SPMC app, available to download for free from the App Store or Google Play.
To donate to pediatric cancer, please go online to https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/3165931.
Following the Strike Out Cancer game, the SPMC is scheduled to air live coverage of the Cardinals softball game against Stevens Point on Saturday, June 12, at 11 a.m. on 103.5 FM and then will follow both softball and baseball teams throughout the postseason.
The SPMC also thanks Woodman’s Market for its sponsorship and assistance in making 2021 baseball and softball coverage possible.