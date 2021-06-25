They took it to eight innings, and they got it done.
In a video memorialized on the Sun Prairie Softball Facebook page, Tayler Baker came up to plate in the eighth inning, the score 2-2 and with no outs, hitting a grounder up the middle and sending Chloe Knoernschild from second base on home.
Hungry for another visit to WIAA state competition, the Sun Prairie High School Softball team beat Verona 3-2 on Monday, June 21 in the WIAA Sectional Semifinal game.
The Cardinals lost two games to Verona back in May, marking their only conference loss, and the two teams battled it out for the top Big 8 conference title.
Describing the energy and quality of play, “the game the girls played could have been a state game,” said head coach Jamie Olson. “Everyone fought to be there, offensively and defensively.”
The Cardinals, seeded first, moved on to the Sectional Final game against third-seeded Holman High School, which took place in Middleton on June 23 and will be reported in a future issue.
Sun Prairie 3 Verona 2
In the first inning, Verona scored the first run, but by the sixth inning, Sun Prairie was up 2-1. A Verona run tied up the game in the seventh inning. Kianna Peterson had an impressive Verona tagout from right field to home. “She was on the money, unbelievable,” said Olson.
Defensively, Kennedy Schaefer, covering second base, “grabbed a blooper at the top of the 7th. It was an amazing play, she threw the grounders from her knees and got an out,” said Olson. “She was just on fire.”
Baker and Isabel Royle teamed up at the pitcher’s mound, Isabel Royle earning the win in the eighth inning. Baker allowed five hits, five strikeouts and two walks and Royle allowed one hit.