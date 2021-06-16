Two Sun Prairie High School doubles tennis teams are headed to WIAA state tennis tournament competition.
The Sun Prairie Boys Tennis #1 doubles team consisting of Jacob Baldwin (11) and Nikko Vilwock (9) won the sectional title at their flight June 11, claiming victories over Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 6-0, 6-1, Madison West 6-4, 6-1 and then Madison Memorial in the sectional final 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 to advance to the state tennis tournament next Thursday, June 17 in Eau Claire.
The #2 doubles team consisting of Erik Spence (12) and Kyle Helmenstine (11) also won the sectional title at their flight with victories over Elkhorn 6-1, 6-0 and the sectional final over Madison Memorial 6-2, 7-6 (6-4) to advance to state.
“I couldn’t be happier for these four players,” remarked SPHS Varsity Tennis Coach Ryan Reischel.
The coach said Erik Spence and Kyle Helmenstine played #1 doubles for us for most of the year.
“Late in the season we realized that we could have two really strong doubles teams and moved Jacob Baldwin and Nikko Vilwock from singles into doubles,” Reischel said.
“Jacob was playing #1 singles and Nikko was playing #2 singles. Moving Jacob and Nikko into #1 doubles moved Erik and Kyle into #2 doubles. However, both of our doubles teams are so strong, it is actually like we have two #1 doubles teams.
“We made the move because we realized our team wasn’t going to win the sectional and go to Team State,” Reischel added. “So, the coaching staff tried to find the best way we could utilize our talent and have as many kids as possible make the state tournament and have a deep run in the tournament. I tip my cap to Erik and Kyle for going along with the lineup change and being consummate team players.”
Reischel said at the sectional, Jacob Baldwin and Nikko Vilwock only had to win their first match to qualify for the state tournament.
“However, our goal was for them to win the #1 Doubles flight and get a high seed at the State Tournament.....And they did just that,” Reischel added. “They went 3-0 on the day and became Sun Prairie’s first sectional doubles champion since Elijah Schimelpfenig and Josh Baldwin won the #1 doubles flight in 2018. Jacob and Nikko have not given up a set in their eight matches so far and earned the #14 seed at this week’s state tournament.”
The coach said Erik and Kyle were the #1 seed at the sectional in the #2 doubles flight, “and they lived up to their billing. Eric and Kyle had to win three matches between sub-sectionals and sectionals in order to qualify for the state tournament.
“By beating Madison Memorial in the sectional final, Erik and Kyle helped us win both the #1 Doubles and #2 Doubles Sectional Championship in the same year for the first time in school history!” Reischel said.
The state tournament starts this Thursday morning in Eau Claire.
“Erik and Kyle take on a team from Onalaska in the first round, while Jacob and Nikko take on a team from Madison West that they beat at last week’s sectional,” Reischel said.