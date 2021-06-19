‘It’s pressure. Only one team gets to go on…” was Head Coach Matt Cleveland’s description of the win or go home WIAA regional finals hosted by the Sun Prairie Cardinals (9-6-1, 8-1) on June 12.
The obstacle in the way for the Cardinals? The Madison West Regents (9-1-1, 7-1-1), fresh off a playoff victory over Madison Memorial. Emotions were high from the start of the National Anthem (sung by Sun Prairie high school staff member Manuel “Mr. Tu” Turrubiartes Cuellar) to the final whistle.
“It’s high stakes,” said Cleveland, “and we were inexperienced in this situation.”
This regional final was a rematch of a difficult conference match up. The Cardinals squeaked an early season 2-1 victory over Madison West and the Regents were eager for a second go at it.
Once again, the Regents started out strong with several shots on goal right away.
“It’s such a mental game,” explained Cleveland. “We had trouble settling in. We knew that we had to contain West’s offense…and we struggled, we were on our heels too often.”
The Regents set the pace, and “we were challenged to get the ball out of our half of the field…We were starting to settle down” and managed to gain some possession when a Regent forward pass into the box resulted in a footrace between Cardinal keeper Jillian Buenger and West forward Abbey Stanton.
Buenger came forward to clear the ball, and her kick took an unfortunate bounce off a player in the packed midfield, giving Stanton had a clear shot into the net at 12:28.
Just like the previous meeting, the Regents were on the scoreboard first. But “this first goal really knocked us back,” said Cleveland. “It felt like we were a step behind.”
Just seven minutes later, Stanton notched her second Regent goal of the night when she was able to take the ball up the left side of the field, taking on three Sun Prairie players in the process. She was able to get a shot off that sailed into the upper corner at 18:51.
Madison West outshot Sun Prairie 14 -1 in the first half and took the 2-0 lead into the second half.
“We did finally get something going at the end of the first half…we needed something…but we just couldn’t get it,” Cleveland said.
The Cardinal coaches mixed up the formation in second half, including adding different players to the midfield to try to get a goal.
“We did better on the attack… and tried to flip the script. We had our chances, but so did West. They had some good counters,” commented Cleveland.
When a West shot at 59:15 hit the crossbar and bounced into the box, Lily Schellpfeffer was able to deny the score, “an amazing save that that really ramped us up,” Cleveland said. “We knew it was the end of our season if we didn’t to get something going. We had some spark. But with the pressure mounting, we just couldn’t find the net.”
Sun Prairie made an “unorthodox move,” said assistant Coach Vince Padilla “to take our defenders out and load up the midfield” to make a final push to the goal.
All six Sun Prairie seniors (Jillian Buenger, Madi Beutel, Erin Davidson, Emily Olson, Maddie Strey and Anna Yang) were on the field, while injured players Haley Winter and Addie Dillon cheered from the sideline.
Chants of “thank you seniors!” erupted from the stands and the clocked ticked down.
Despite the effort, the Cardinals were unable to prevent the shutout.
“It was an emotional end for us,” said Cleveland. Despite the shortened season, “the team got closer, and they managed to do things no other Sun Prairie team has done. It was a tough loss, and the kids handled it well. They came together and left the field together with their heads up.”
Cleveland continued with his praise for the team.
“I can’t say enough about what we did in our two months together. We got to play, our seniors got a season despite the setbacks in 2020,” Cleveland said. “We are the 2021 conference champs! These seniors came out ready every day, including tonight” (the day after graduation).
“It is fitting to note that the class of 2021 seniors are also commendable scholars, with all seniors on the team graduating with high honors, and two of the seniors, Erin Davidson and Haley Winter, graduating with perfect 4.0 GPAs,” Cleveland added.
Manager Emily Hunt also graduated with high honors, and Megan Vandebloemen, an honors graduate, was a SPHS Class of 2021 commencement speaker.