WAUPUN
In their first competition of the season the Sun Prairie boys hockey team failed to find the net resulting in a 5-0 non-conference loss to Beaver Dam in a game played at Waupun Ice Arena Saturday night.
With Sun Prairie allowing its athletes to begin in-game competition on Saturday, the boys hockey team was one of five Cardinal athletic teams in action.
“It absolutely was great to be playing hockey again,” Troy Giesegh, serving as the head coach of the Cardinals since the interim tag was lifted following last season, said. “It’s nice to finally try and make some semblance of a season.”
The Golden Beavers (9-8-0) got two goals and an assist from junior defenseman Eli Uttech while scoring two goals on power plays along with a shorthanded goal late in the contest.
After a scoreless first period Uttech gave Beaver Dam a 1-0 lead with a power play goal at the 3 minute, 45 second mark. Jacob Lont and Brady Shaw assisted on the play.
The score went to 3-0 as the Beavers scored twice in a 5-minute span. At 8:16, Gavin Hearley fed Wesley Biel for an even-strength goal, before Uttech assisted Ian Conlin who found the net on a power play at 13:09.
Uttech and Connor Strasser (shorthanded) put the puck in the net in the third period to round out the scoring
Blaine Egli finished with 36 saves in his first start of the season in net for the Cardinals (0-1-0).
“Saturday was the first time we had our whole team on the ice at the same time,” said Giesegh. “Given the year that we’ve had, we’re just trying to get players on the ice and get systems put into place; there’s going to be a lot of hiccups.”
Up Next
The Cardinals play Middleton Wednesday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. at Reedsburg Area Community Arena.
WIAA Tournament
Sun Prairie received a No. 9 seed and will face No. 8 Baraboo/Portage in a regional opening on Tuesday, Feb. 2. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Pierce Park in Baraboo.
BEAVER DAM 5, SUN PRAIRIE 0
Sun Prairie 0 0 0 — 0
Beaver Dam 0 3 2 — 5
First period: No scoring.
Second period: BD: Uttech (Lont), 3:45 (pp); Biel (Hearley), 8:16; Conlin (Uttech), 13:09 (pp).
Third period: BD: Uttech (Woods), 11:49; Strasser (un), 15:01 (sh).
Saves: SP: Egli (36 saves); BD: Banes (33 saves).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.