As the weather gets colder, it is time to remember that not all sports are played with a ball.
Yes, it is time to drop the puck on Sun Prairie Cardinals hockey!
The Sun Prairie Media Center is planning video coverage of a slate of home games happening at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
Announcing duties will be handled by Dan Corcoran, who has been working with the Sun Prairie Media Center for several weeks now and has quickly become a go-to presence for sports production, direction, and announcing.
Due to conflicts with basketball coverage, hockey coverage will often air on the KIDS-4 channel, which is available on Charter Spectrum on channel 984 as well as TDS channels 14 and 1014. KIDS-4 is also streamed live on the SPMC’s Roku and Apple TV channels, the sunprariemediacenter.com website, and the SPMC mobile app.
SPMC is scheduled to air these games (subject to change). All games scheduled to start at 7 p.m. except where noted:
• Tuesday, Nov. 23 vs. Beloit Memorial; scheduled to air on KIDS-4.
• Thursday, Dec. 2. vs. Madison East/La Follette; scheduled for KIDS-4.
• Tuesday, Dec. 21 vs. Arrowhead; scheduled for KIDS-4.
• Tuesday, Jan. 4. Vs. Madison West; scheduled for KIDS-4.
• Tuesday, Jan. 18. vs. Sauk Prairie; scheduled for KIDS-4.
• Thursday, Jan. 20; vs. Middleton; coverage TBA.
• Tuesday, Jan. 25 vs. Madison Memorial; scheduled for KIDS-4.
• Tuesday, Feb. 1 vs. Janesville set to begin at 7:30 p.m.; coverage TBA.
• Thursday, Feb. 3 vs. Verona; scheduled for KIDS-4.
The Sun Prairie Media Center thanks its sports sponsors for the 2021-22 season: Woodman’s, TDS, Eagan Automotive, Culver’s of Sun Prairie, Pro Active Engineering, Concrete Lifting Technologies, Hebl & Hebl Attorneys at Law, and the Bank of Sun Prairie.
The SPMC is looking for business sponsors and volunteers to assist with the production of sports programming. Interested individuals may contact Jeff Robbins by email at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com or by phone at 608-235-9383.