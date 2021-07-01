GRAND CHUTE – When an opportunity presents itself, the Sun Prairie baseball players sure know how to take advantage.
And when it comes to the state tournament, the Cardinals know how to get it done.
In a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal, Sun Prairie took advantage of five first-inning errors by Menomonee Falls and sent 15 batters to the plate, scoring 10 runs. The Cardinals then held off a late rally to pull off a 10-7 victory on Thursday afternoon at Fox Cities Stadium.
With a 10-1 lead after one inning, it was a comfortable cushion for Sun Prairie.
“Obviously, being up nine changes things a little bit,” Sun Prairie coach Rob Hamilton said. “Sometimes it’s not as easy playing with that big lead. I’ll take it every time, but it does change things a little bit when you kind of get three up and three down, no big deal. We’re still up eight. We’re still up seven. Next thing you know, it’s a couple base hits away from being tied.
“I thought our kids did a good enough job of bending but not breaking and kind of held them off and we were able to get the win.”
Sun Prairie is making it 16th state tournament appearance. The program has won a state-record eight state titles, its last in 2014.
“We’ve been preaching 6-0 all playoffs, I guess,” Sun Prairie senior catcher Josh Caron said. “We want to focus on taking it one game at a time, and we’ve done a pretty good job of that.”
Sun Prairie (28-2) collected just six hits in the game – five came in the opening inning – and committed five errors, the same as Menomonee Falls (26-4).
“I’ll be the first to admit we got a little bit fat and happy,” Caron said. “That’s what I was preaching after the game is we can’t let that happen again. We want to strike first and then keep it going the whole game.”
Sun Prairie stepped off the gas a little bit, but did enough to win and advance.
“Baseball’s just a crazy game,” Sun Prairie starting pitcher Jackson Hunley said. “You will have your ups and your downs; you’ve just got to bounce back and keep playing hard all the time.”
With a big lead, Hamilton was able to partially save his ace Hunley for the championship game. Hunley threw about 30 pitches and had roughly 70 pitches left to use to get to his 100-pitch limit for a day.
“That was the plan going into the game, if we get a decent lead early in the game, pull me and then throw some of our guys that can just eat up (innings),” Hunley said.
After Menomonee Falls scored a run in the first, Sun Prairie went to work in its half of the inning.
Carson Shepard walked and Davis Hamilton grounded back to Menomonee Falls pitcher Cole Fialco. What could have been a double play, Fialco threw the ball into center field and Shepard advanced to third. Caron flied out and then a bad throw on a pickoff attempt to first brought home Shepard for Sun Prairie’s first run.
Liam Moreno reached on an error by the first baseman and Hamilton came around to score. Hunley singled and Durlin Radlund was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Brady Stevens hit a single to score Moreno and it was 3-1.
Carter Wambach walked to plate Hunley. Addison Ostrenga stroked a single as Radlund came around to score. Back to the top of the order, Shepard was hit by a pitch to bring in Stevens. Fialco was replaced on the mound by Zach Wolfram. Hamilton reached on an error as Wambach and Ostrenga both scored and it was an 8-1 game.
Caron hit a single as Shepard scored his second run of the inning. Hamilton scored on Menomonee Falls’ fifth error of the inning. Hunley collected his second hit of the inning, but Sun Prairie stranded runners on first and third as the inning ended.
Hamilton, in all his years of coaching and playing baseball, believes he’s never been a part of a 10-run inning where every run was unearned.
“That was awesome,” Caron said. “We said we’ll take whatever they give us and they gave us quite a bit – (five) errors right away in the first inning. We capitalized.”
Hunley said it was electric in the Cardinals’ dugout during the inning.
“Just the energy was unreal,” Hunley said. “They make an error, we’re just going crazy in the dugout and it just all piles on top of itself.”
Sun Prairie had just one hit and four baserunners after the first inning. It stranded a pair of runners in both the second and sixth innings.
Menomonee Falls, on the other hand, pieced together some run-producing innings. The Phoenix scored one run in the third, one in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Sun Prairie also finished the game with five errors, which is uncharacteristic for the program.
“Just focusing on the good parts,” Hunley said. “It doesn’t happen very often that we put up five errors or whatnot, but we move onto the next game.”
Hunley pitched the first three innings and picked up the win. He gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits. Davis came in in relief and threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs, four earned, on five hits.
“Davis, despite giving up some runs here and there, I thought he did a pretty good job,” Caron said.
Caron went the final 1 1/3 innings and shut down Menomonee Falls on just a single hit.
Sun Prairie advanced to the state title game for the 11th time in its history.
“This is what everybody wants to get to, every team,” Hamilton said. “We’re fortunate to get back here again and we’ll see what we can do.”