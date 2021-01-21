Sun Prairie Youth Football is offering a Skills and Drills, 7-on-7 season. This is a non-tackle, passing style of football working with Sun Prairie head football coach Brian Kaminski and current Cardinals varsity players.
Practices will be held on Tuesdays and Thursday from 5-7 p.m. (Note: coaches may choose a different night than Thursday). Tuesday’s practices will be position specific, with the goal to ready players for their fall positions via non-contact drills and coaching. Meanwhile, Thursdays will be team specific with players working on plays. Teams will have 10 players.
Sundays will be for scrimmages. The hope is to play at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field. Games will be with Sun Prairie and Sacred Hearts teams only.
The playbooks will be coming from high school and based on the same plays the SPHS program has run the past two seasons.
Everyone is eligible to catch the ball. Center snaps to the quarterback and everyone, including the center, is eligible to be a receiver. Linemen are encouraged to play receiver and quarterback if desired.
Cost of the Skills and Drills is $50 and will include a personalized T-shirt. Money goes to field rental, referees, T-shirts and equipment for the fall season.
To register go to: www.SunPrairieYouthFootball.com. Registration is through Feb. 15.
IMPORTANT DATES
Practice #1:
Tuesday, March 30
Game #1
Sunday, April 11
Game #2
Sunday, April 18
Game #3
Sunday, April 25
Game #4
Sunday, May 2
