A normal start and finish to the high school baseball season was delayed due to the pandemic, but now the books can finally be closed on 2021.
For the Sun Prairie High School baseball team it was another stellar season, under the direction of 20-year head coach Rob Hamilton. It was a season where Hamilton reached a milestone of 400 victories and one that included a Big Eight Conference title (17-1); WIAA regional and sectional titles; and yet another trip to the state finals and a return home with a ninth gold trophy — the sixth for a Hamilton coached team.
It marked the 10th Big Eight Conference title during Hamilton’s 20 years as head coach. And it was the 12th season under his leadership that the Cardinals have won 20-plus games, including a perfect season in 2005 (26-0) and a 31-1 record in 2012. Of the 16 times Sun Prairie has qualified for state, Hamilton has taken the Cards to state 10 of those times. La Crosse Central has the most state appearances with 18.
Sun Prairie’s overall record this season of 29-2 is the second best under Hamilton’s tenure, just falling short of the 2012 team that finished 31-1.
Individual record-setters included Josh Caron, who is now the single-season leader in home runs with eight, and Carson Shepard, who is the career-leader in doubles with 27. Sun Prairie now has nine state championship trophies and two runner-up trophies. The Cardinals’ first state title came in 1994 with Leon Piddington as head coach. Garry Bahe then won state titles as head coach in 1994 and ’97.
Hamilton guided Sun Prairie to Division 1 state titles in 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013 and 2014 and 2021. Sun Prairie finished runner-up at state in 2017 and 2019. There was no state tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Hamilton hardware
There’s quite a collection of gold and silver contained in Rob and Ann Hamilton’s household. It’s a friendly family rivalry of who has won what — silver or gold —and who has the most. Rob, of course, having also played in a WIAA state baseball tournament as a member of the Waterloo High School team in 1980, can’t be caught with all the hardware he’s accumulated. So it comes down to the three Hamilton boys and daughter Leah.
Drew, the oldest of the Hamilton boys, has a gold medal; Ty, the middle son, has two silver medals; and Davis, currently a junior on the SPHS team, has a silver and gold.
Leah has a gold and silver medal as a member of the SPHS girls softball team. Ironically, Drew, who has since graduated from college, and Ty, who is currently a college student, followed in the footsteps of their dad by attending UW-La Crosse and playing baseball for the Eagles. And Leah is also a student at UW-La Crosse.