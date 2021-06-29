Confidence and composure are two qualities coaches look for in an athlete. And those two characteristics hold true for sophomore Jackson Hunley, who has been a force to deal with on the mound for the Sun Prairie High School baseball team.
Although he is the lone sophomore on the Cardinals’ roster, Sun Prairie head coach Rob Hamilton has put the ball in Hunley’s hands the last three outings and he’s delivered all three times — sectional victories over Oconomowoc and Janesville Craig and a WIAA state quarterfinal win over Onalaska, 6-1, last Friday, June 25, at Herr-Baker Stadium at Marian University in Fond du Lac.
The victory over the No. 8 seeded Hilltoppers advanced Sun Prairie to the WIAA state semifinals this Thursday at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. The Cardinals will face Menomonee Falls —an 8-6 winner over Pewaukee in the first quarterfinal game last Friday. The semifinal game this Thursday begins at 11:05 a.m.
As good as Hunley was in recording the wins in both sectional games, he was even better against Onalaska. The lanky right-hander went the distance and gave up just one earned run in seven innings, walking two and striking out six and allowing three hits. Hunley threw 90 pitches and 61 went for strikes.
“It’s crazy, I’ll say that,” said Hunley of his recent success. “They (Onalaska) are a free-swinging team, so I needed to just play my game and get ahead early. And don’t give them anything for free.
“It just feels awesome (to go the distance) and put the team on my back and get the job done. Obviously, I didn’t want to be the guy who ended the season for all these seniors that have worked so hard to get where we are at.”
Hunley said mixing fastballs and curveballs was the primary ingredient to defeating the Hilltoppers. He also praised his teammates for the support they gave him.
“They were just making plays left and right and I can’t thank them enough,” he said. “They made some unbelievable plays.”
Hamilton had nothing but good to say about Hunley.
“He threw strikes and got ahead of the hitters,” said Hamilton. “He didn’t put a lot of pressure on himself and he kept the ball low. Those two things were the key for him today and I thought he did an awesome job. What a performance for a sophomore. Just really proud of him and he’s come a long way. He’s a level-headed kid and doesn’t get ahead of himself and doesn’t make too much of the moment and he just plays. That’s the neat thing about him. He’s just a solid kid all the way around.
“I’m just really, really happy for him and you couldn’t ask for a nicer kid. Well deserved by him. He wanted the ball and for a sophomore in this situation, that’s pretty good. He had a low pitch count today, so it’s good to know that we can give him the ball again up at Appleton.”
Hunley gave up doubles in the second and sixth innings and a single in the third inning. But that’s all Onalaska (16-10) could muster off of him.
Defensively, Hunley got all the support he needed, including a diving catch by freshman left fielder Sam Ostrenga with a runner on second; a backhanded play by first baseman Brady Stevens leading off the sixth; and two key plays by third baseman Liam Moreno — backhanding a grounder and throwing out a runner in the fourth and then knocking down a grounder off his chest and throwing out a runner leading off the fifth.
“I know Liam’s were both first batter of the inning and all those could turn into big innings if they go for base hits or even doubles,” said Hamilton. “And Brady (Stevens) and Sam (Ostrenga) made some huge plays, too.”
Moreno also delivered at the plate as his RBI single, scoring Josh Caron, gave Sun Prairie a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The Cardinals, however, left the bases loaded in the second inning despite walks to Carson Shepard and Durlin Radlund, a double by Carter Wambach and an Onalaska error.
After the Hilltoppers tied the game in the top of the third, Sun Prairie responded with five runs in the bottom half of the third. The Cardinals had five hits in the inning and four straight to start out with.
Caron, Moreno and Hunley all got on with base hits and Radlund following with a double. Hunley and Radlund both drove in runs as did Wambach with a sacrifice bunt. An infield error scored the fourth run of the inning and Shepard finished the scoring with an RBI single.
“They’ve been doing that all year,” said Hamilton of yet another big inning. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the top of the order, the middle of the order or the bottom of the order. It doesn’t matter what inning it is, eventually we’re going to get barrel to the ball and put some numbers up there.”
Sun Prairie finished with eight hits, walking twice and striking out twice. Moreno was 2x3 with an RBI and Radlund was 2x2 with an RBI. Shepard was 1x1 with an RBI, while Caron was 1x4 and scored twice and Hunley was 1x3 with an RBI and Wambach was 1x2 with an RBI.
Having played at Marian University back in 2012 and returning with a sectional championship, Hamilton said he had no complaints about playing at Herr-Baker Stadium. But now he’s anxious to travel farther north to Appleton this Thursday.
“There’s no place like Appleton,” he said, “and this game gave us some motivation to get back to Appleton. But this was nice. It’s smaller here than Appleton, so it felt crowded and it’s a nice facility.”
Final four
The WIAA Division 1 state baseball semifinals are scheduled for this Thursday with Sun Prairie (27-2) playing Menomonee Falls (26-3) at 11:05 a.m. The second game pits Bay Port ( 25-1) vs. Eau Claire Memorial (22-7). The two winners will play in the state championship game at 6:05 p.m.
This marks the 16th time that Sun Prairie has qualified for state. The Cardinals have won the most state championships with eight and have been runner-up twice. Sun Prairie finished runner-up in 2017 and 2019. There was no state tournament last year due to the pandemic.