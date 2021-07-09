It’s only fitting that the name “Sun Prairie” was sprinkled throughout the Wisconsin Baseball Coach Association (WBCA)’s recently released All-State and All-District teams. On July 2nd, the Cardinals captured their ninth Division 1 state title, a state record. Some of Sun Prairie’s core players, as well as a coach that helped them reach such heights, were recognized in the WBCA’s press release Monday.
Headlining the accolades for Sun Prairie was senior catcher Josh Caron, whose performance this season caught everyone’s eye. He was named Division 1 Player of the Year, first team All-State catcher, South Central District Player of the Year, and first team All-District catcher. Caron, a Nebraska commit, finished the season with a .489 batting average and will compete in the WBCA’s All-Star Classic this weekend.
“Coach actually announced it at practice,” Caron said of the news of being named Division 1 Player of the Year. “He kind of put me on the spot. I’m sad it’s over, but it feels good to go out with a bang.”
Joining Caron on the first team All-State roster is senior infielder Carson Shepard. Naturally, he was also named first team All-District. An Ohio University commit, Shepard batted an outstanding .519 and scored 50 runs on the season. He will also compete in the WBCA’s All-Star Classic alongside Caron.
Outside of the two first team selections, junior infielder Davis Hamilton and senior outfielder Durlan Radlund were named honorable mention All-State. In addition to this high praise, both Hamilton and Radlund were selected as first team All-District in their respective positions. Radlund showed he was also just as capable off the field as he was on it, receiving Academic All-District honors. Jackson Burk, a junior, also excelled in the class room enough to join Radlund on the list.
Senior pitcher Brady Stevens, who will be joining Caron and Shepard in the WBCA’s All-Star Classic, picked up second team All-District honors. To round out the accolades for the players, senior Liam Moreno was selected as honorable mention All-District.
The recognition didn’t end with just players, either. Jack Marchese was named the South Central District Assistant Coach of the Year.
“Jack does a great job with our infielders and helps with hitting as well,” Sun Prairie head coach Rob Hamilton said of Marchese. “He’s a tireless worker, not only during our season but he also organizes our summer teams, too.”