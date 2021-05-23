The Sun Prairie High School track teams hosted James Madison Memorial High School at home Tuesday, May 18. The rainy, windy day provided less-than-ideal conditions, a first for some of the underclassmen competing. The boys finished behind 92-54 and the girls’ team won, 79-58.
“Memorial has a fantastic program and have been rivals for years,” said Doug Maughan, head coach. “As we approach the midseason, the kids are experiencing excellent Big 8 competition.”
Boys results
Cortez LeGrant took second in the 100m dash (11.36). James Anhalt placed third in the 200m dash (23.63). In the 400m dash, Max Saron took second place in 56 seconds even.
In distance, Sun Prairie won the 800m three top spots: Mateo Alverado-Venegas (2:04.02), Max Saron (2:04.83), and Joe Stoll (2:05.46).
In the boys’ 110m hurdles, Lucas Holmen won in 16.31, followed by Dashle Maughan at second (17.92). Maughan won the 300m hurdles (47.19) and Jackson Koppen placed third (48.87).
The 4x200 relay team of John McLean, Blake Sorenson, Jerry Kaminski, and LeGrant won in 1:39.33.
In field events, McLean placed third (15’6”). Mason Page placed third in triple jump (32’1”), and Jace Stolte took third in high jump (5’6”). Sun Prairie won the top three spots in shot put, with Evan Malcore winning (44’1”), Cole Ledrowski second (40’3”), and Mason Sutton taking home third (39’5”). Ledrowski placed second in discus (112’1”). In pole vault, Miles Adkins placed second (10’6”) and Ben Marshall finished third (9’6”).
Girls results
Sun Prairie girls earned first and second places for the 100m and 200m dash. Morgan Cross won at 12.77 and 27.37, respectively, and Rachel Rademacher placed second in each event at 13.13 and 27.81. In the 400m dash Janelle Schultz earned the win (1:05.15) and Dani Thompson placed third (1:07.00).
Brooke Crosby placed second in the 100m hurdles (15.39) and Audrey Seefeld took third place (15.84). Crosby won the 300m hurdles (48.2), and Seefeld took second place (50.44).
At distance, Sun Prairie won the 800m, with Reagan Zimmerman winning (2:27.07), Ellen Darmstadter in second place (2:31.08) and Grace Kline in third place (2:27.07). Thompson won the 1600m run with a finish of 5:16.27, and Kate Kopotic took third place (5:20.04).
The 4x400 relay team (Schultz, Rademacher, Maddie Wirtz-Olsen, and Crosby) won in 4:25.15.
In field, the Cardinals were shut out of the long and triple jump contests, but Carissa Murphee and Victoria Sands tied for high jump second place (4’4”). Shot put victories included Tyra Anderson in first place (29’3”), Jenna Wilkinson in second place (28’9”), and Martha Guelker in third place (28’3”). Lauren Adams won discus (89’7”) and Maggie Allaman placed third (79’9”). In pole vault, Seefeld took second place at 9’6”, followed by Natalia Figueroa in third (9’).
Up next
The track teams will host Madison West on Friday, May 21 (4:30 p.m.) and travel to Janesville Craig on Tuesday, May 25 (4:30 p.m.).