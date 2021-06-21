Sun Prairie High School varsity girls basketball coach John Olson recently announced the dates for the Lady Cards Basketball Camps as June 23, and July 7, 14, 21 and 28 in the Fieldhouse at Sun Prairie High School, 888 Grove St.
The camps are split into two times:
For students entering grades 3-5 — 1:30-2:45 p.m.; cost is $65 for the first camper and $35 for second and subsequent children from the same family.
For students entering grades 6-8 — 3-4:15 p.m.; Cost is $65 for the first camper and $35 for second and additional children from the same family.
Each camper will receive expert instruction on the fundamentals of basketball and a camp t-shirt.
Individuals interested in enrolling, or seeking more information, should contact Coach Olson at 608-225-3601.