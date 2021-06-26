As the 2021 Big 8 conference champions, the Sun Prairie girls’ soccer team is well-represented in the all-conference team selections.
According to “It’s a big deal to make this list,” said Head Coach Matt Cleveland, who announced the all-conference selections at the 2021 Varsity team banquet on June 20.
“We have seven players that were recognized by area coaches for their outstanding play,” Cleveland said. “Seven!”
Receiving all conference first team honors were Mairin Duffy, sophomore defender, Lily Rimrodt, sophomore midfielder and Maddie Strey, senior forward.
Sophomore midfielder Ellianna Trilling was selected for second team all-conference. Receiving Honorable Mention were Sydney Addink, sophomore defender, Josie Langhans, sophomore forward and Savannah Miller, junior defender.
The banquet was also a time to celebrate a successful season for the program. For the first time in the history of the SPHS girls soccer program, the 2021 Varsity team ended conference play with eight wins and one loss (to Middleton on June 1), and was crowned conference champions.
Sun Prairie lost to conference rival Madison West in the Regional Finals to end their season and play-off run.
Cleveland said that the team, with only three returning Varsity players, was collectively young and inexperienced in conference pressure.
“It’s a tough conference, and we had to really just jump right into it…” (referring to the shortened season), “…and learn and grow along the way,” the head coach said.
Cleveland and Assistant Coach Vince Padilla recognized the efforts of the senior team captains Jillian Buenger, Emily Olson and Maddie Strey by presenting them with the team’s Cardinal award. The Cardinal award is selected by the coaches each year to recognize student athletes who demonstrate leadership on and off the field.
The team also voted on peer awards, including Outstanding Defensive Player (Mairin Duffy), Outstanding Offensive Player (Lily Rimrodt), Most Improved (Erin Davidson) and Most Valuable (Maddie Strey).
“We just get better and better every year,” said Cleveland, when he reminisced about his past 18 years as the SPHS head coach. “Every year has it’s highlights, and this year was definitely on I will never forget.”
Overall, the team scored more than 50 goals this season, with almost every player scoring or assisting with scoring at least once.
Goalkeepers Jillian Buenger (senior) and Lily Schellpfeffer (junior) split time in the nets and combined for 81 saves and saved 77.9% of shots on goal.