SUAMICO – Sun Prairie freshman pitcher Tayler Baker felt a little nervous early on in her team’s WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game on Monday morning.
But it wasn’t long before her teammates got her some runs to settle her down.
The Cardinals scored three times in both the second and third innings and then cruised as Baker threw a two-hitter as No. 2-seeded Sun Prairie downed No. 7-seeded Beaver Dam 8-0 at Bay Port High School.
“We came out and they were fired up, they were ready to play,” Sun Prairie coach Jamie Olson said. “We’ve been, obviously, working this whole weekend on how we were going to come into the game, how we were going to go after them. Our little game plan was a little small ball this game. We knew that going in (Beaver Dam’s) pitcher was going to be a tougher pitcher, but we prepared for it. We have a very tough conference where we face very tough pitching. We were ready for it.”
There was a solid contingent of Sun Prairie fans in the stands despite a limited number of tickets available for each game. The WIAA placed a capacity for the tournament and didn’t allow general admission ticket sales. Each team was allotted 300 tickets for pre-sale.
The early run support was huge for the confidence of Baker and her younger teammates.
“I think getting more runs just kind of gives you like some relief and just makes you a little more calm,” Baker said. “Obviously, when it’s 0-0, you’re going to be a little more worked up. Oh, I have to get the outs. But once we have runs on the board you can calm down a bit.”
Baker mixed her two-seam fastball and changeup well and kept the Beaver Dam hitters off balanced. Baker carried a no-hitter for 4 2/3 innings and finished with nine strikeouts.
“She’s solid,” Olson said. “Obviously, she’s carried us throughout the year. Also, so has my second-string pitcher. They both battle on the mound. They both throw different, ones a righty, ones a lefty. But Tayler, she’s doing a great job right now.”
Sun Prairie, which pounded out 13 hits, received huge contributions at the plate from its entire lineup. The Nos. 5-7 hitters were a combined 6-for-10 with four runs scored and three RBIs.
No. 7 hitter Kiana Patterson was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles. She also drove in two runs.
“I was feeling comfortable,” said Patterson, who is one of just four seniors on the team. “I just had to make sure that my swing was there and I knew I had to help my team out.”
When the bottom of Sun Prairie’s lineup is hitting well, the team is tough to stop.
“Once we get going and we get hits, we are a very fluid team,” Patterson said. “We will hit up and down the lineup as soon as somebody gets that one hit.”
Grace Radlund, the No. 2 hitter, was also 3-for-3 and Isabel Royle, who bats fifth, added two hits. Leadoff hitter Chloe Knoernschild had a pair of singles. No. 9-ranked Sun Prairie (22-3) got its bats going in the second inning. Royle led off with an infield single and Kennedy Schaefer laid down a sacrifice bunt. The Beaver Dam second baseman dropped the ball at first and the runners advanced to second and third. Patterson stroked a single to right to bring in Royle and a sacrifice bunt by Sophia Royle plated Schaefer.
Carly Gross reached on a fielder’s choice as Patterson was tagged out after she rounded third base. Gross stole third base with two out and leadoff hitter Knoernschild hit a single to score Gross to put the Cardinals up 3-0.
“It’s always good to get those runs early, just to settle them down,” Olson said. “It makes it a little bit easier on their nerves.”
In the third, Sun Prairie picked up right where it left off. Ellie Rademacher started the inning with a single and advanced to third on two ground ball outs. Schaefer laced a single to bring in Radlund and Patterson followed with an RBI double.
Sophia Royle struck out but reached on a wild pitch, and with an extra out, Sun Prairie took advantage. Gross got an infield single to bring in Patterson and it was quickly 6-0 Sun Prairie.
Beaver Dam (19-4) didn’t collect its first hit until there were two outs in the fifth inning. The Golden Beavers had just two runners advance to second base all game against Baker. Sun Prairie added two insurance runs in the sixth. Knoernschild and Radlund got back-to-back infield hits and Rademacher drove in Knoernschild with a groundout. Baker helped her cause with an RBI sacrifice fly to drive home Radlund. The Cardinals were aggressive on the base paths all game. The players took an extra base whenever there was an opportunity and put pressure on the Beaver Dam defense.
“The biggest thing is any type of bobble, anything, you’ve got to run,” Olson said. “The only way you’re going to move bases and score runs, you’ve got to do it.”
Sun Prairie has now rattled off an 18-game winning streak after dropping a tournament game to Oak Creek on May 8. After the Cardinals’ record went to 4-3 on the young season, the players started meshing as one unit.
“We’ve put in so much extra time after practice and before practice and before games putting in our time to our hitting and our defense,” Patterson said. “We’ve just grown so much as a team throughout that time.”