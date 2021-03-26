PAYTON ADDINK
Buy Now

Payton Addink led Sun Prairie with 11 kills in a 3-0 win over Beloit Memorial Tuesday.

 File photo

The Sun Prairie volleyball team improved its alternate fall season record to 4-1 following a 3-0 win over Big Eight Conference opponent Beloit Memorial.

The Cardinals earned the three-set sweep with scores of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-13 at Sun Prairie Fieldhouse.

Senior outside hitter Payton Addink led the Cardinals’ way with 11 kills. The University of Minnesota-Duluth commit also had a match-high three service aces.

Sun Prairie also received 19 assists from junior setter Lily Schellpfeffer and 13 digs from senior defensive specialist Cora Lubahn.

Up Next

Sun Prairie will be on the road twice next week, traveling to Verona Tuesday and to Middleton Thursday. Both matches will see the first serve at 7 p.m.

Load comments