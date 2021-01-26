BARABOO
The Sun Prairie boys swim team more than tuned up for the postseason winning both a virtual tripledual as well as dominating its first in-person competition since last February.
On Friday, the Cardinals beat both Verona Area/Mount Horeb (100-70) and Monona Grove (127-40) in virtual duals.
Sun Prairie swept all three relay events to put up a strong front. In the 200-yard medley relay, Jonathan Schluesche, Ben Wiegand, J.P. Anhalt and Avery Lodahl posted a winning time of 1 minute, 37.21 seconds.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Ethan Braatz, Lodahl, Anhalt and Wiegand won in 1:27.29, while the 400 free relay quartet of Braatz, Schluesche, Lodahl and James Werwie outdistanced the competition in 3:20.69.
Several individual wins also were registered, including two eah by Wiegand and Werwie. Wiegand won both the 50 freestyle (:20.61) and 100 breaststroke (:57.87), while Werwie dominated the 200 IM (2:01.87) and 500 freestyle (5:02.18).
Braatz also earned first in the 100 freestyle (:48.05) while Nathan Halbach took first in the 100 backstroke (:54.72).
Saturday, Jan. 23, was the first possible day Sun Prairie allowed its student-athletes to hold in-game competition, and the Cardinal swimmers took full advantage of that by winning the Baraboo Quad.
Sun Prairie’s 612 points were well ahead of runner-up Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights’ 448, while Baraboo (317) and Madison Edgewood (258) rounded out the field.
Once again relays were to Sun Prairie’s liking as they again won all three. In the 200 medley, Halbach, Werwie, Schluesche and Lodahl took first in 1:41.08. In the 200 freestyle, Braatz, Campbell Sullivan, Anhalt and Wiegand won in 1:28.33. And completing the sweep, the 400 free relay squad of Braatz, Werwie, Anhalt and Wiegand torpedoed the competition in 3:19.27.
Werwie and Wiegand once again were multiple winners individually. Werwie won the 200 IM (2:02.05) and 500 free (5:02.57), while Wiegand topped the field in both the 50 free (:20.44) and 100 free (:45.11).
Up Next
Sun Prairie will participate in the WIAA Division 1 Waukesha South Sectional on Saturday. Competition begins at 1 p.m.
The 2021 WIAA Division 1 State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships will be held Feb. 6 at Waukesha South High School Natatorium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.