As the Sun Prairie baseball players boarded the bus on Saturday morning, they still had a bad taste in their mouths after suffering their first loss of the season a little over 12 hours earlier.
The No. 1-ranked team in Division 1 had a shot to redeem themselves, heading up to No. 4-ranked Kimberly for a doubleheader.
Sun Prairie was slow at the start, eking out a 4-2 victory in Game 1 before earning a convincing 15-0 win in five innings in the second game at Sunset Park.
Sweeping Kimberly was a great way to erase a tough loss the night before to Madison West.
“It was just a big statement,” Sun Prairie star catcher/pitcher Josh Caron said. “Last night was not a true showing of what Sun Prairie baseball is. I thought we came out here and we bounced back and we played really well today.”
Sun Prairie (12-1) and Kimberly (9-4) renewed their home-and-home series in alternative years after it was rained out in 2019 and cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. When the two teams meet, it usually ends in a split. This is the first time since the series started in 2012 that either team took home a sweep.
“When you can come in here and win two, you just get out as quick as you can get on the bus and go home,” Sun Prairie coach Rob Hamilton joked. “Don’t look back.”
Between 2012-2019, the two programs combined for four Division 1 state titles. Sun Prairie won three and the Papermakers won one, downing the Cardinals in the 2017 state title game.
Sun Prairie’s performance on Saturday afternoon was certainly worthy of making a statement that put teams around the state at attention.
“I don’t know what it shows the state, but I think we’re really concerned about what it shows our dugout,” Hamilton said. “I think our guys can feel like they came and beat a really good team twice and it got us back where we want to be as far as playing hard and playing good baseball. I thought we did that today.”
Sun Prairie’s offense finished the day with 19 runs on 12 hits, while the Cardinals’ pitching surrendered just two runs on six hits.
“We came here to play and kind of flushed that bad loss,” Sun Prairie center fielder Durlin Radlund said. “Hits, just keep barreling them. One person gets a hit, then another gets a hit. ‘Pass the baton,’ we always say.”
Playing so well against a high-ranked opponent is a confidence booster for the Sun Prairie players.
“We’re confident in ourselves,” Radlund said. “I think we’re ranked No. 1 for a reason and all of us care so much, especially sophomore season losing in the state championship game. That sucked, but we’re out here for revenge. We taste blood.”
Game 1: Sun Prairie 4, Kimberly 2
Some clutch hitting and key pitching in relief made all the difference for Sun Prairie in the opening game.
With the score 1-1 in the bottom of the third inning, Sun Prairie starting pitcher Jason Starr got into a jam. With two on and one out, Ethan Petsch came in to pitch in relief. The next hitter reached to load the bases before Petsch induced a ground ball by Evan Olson. The ball was hit back to Petsch, who fired home for a force out to Caron, who threw a strike to first to Brady Stevens for an inning-ending double play.
“I’ve got to give all the credit in the world to Ethan Petsch for coming in in a very tough situation and getting a 1-2-3 double play,” Hamilton said. “That might have turned this whole day around.”
Petsch pitched the game’s final 4 2/3 innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits and walking three.
“Ethan was more than ready for the challenge and really did an awesome job that inning and the rest of the way for us,” Hamilton said.
With the game still 1-1, Radlund singled to lead off the fifth and with two outs, Caron stepped to the plate.
“That pitcher was throwing me a lot of breaking balls early in the count, kind of pitching me backwards,” Caron said. “He started me off with a breaking ball and it was kind of a hanger, so I went for it and yeah, a homer over the left-center wall.”
The two-run shot gave Sun Prairie a cushion. The Cardinals added a single run in the seventh on a pinch-hit RBI single from Carter Wambach.
Kimberly scored once in the bottom of the seventh and had first and second with two outs. But Petsch extinguished the Papermakers’ rally by forcing Olson to ground out to end the game.
Game 2: Sun Prairie 15, Kimberly 0, five innings
After a tight first game, the second game got out of hand quickly.
Sun Prairie scored crooked numbers in four of the five innings to win going away, 15-0.
The Cardinals managed just seven hits and stranded just three runners. The team really took advantage of free bases as Sun Prairie earned five walks and four hit by pitches.
“It kind of reminded me of the way we played against West last night,” Hamilton said. “You hit some guys and walk some guys. You look up (at the scoreboard) and we’ve only got like two or three hits, but we’re winning 6-0, 7-0. Yeah, it was just opportunistic baseball, I guess.”
Said Radlund: “Our approach to the plate is always, if you see one, hit it, if you like it. The zone wasn’t the greatest today, a couple outside, we took them. We were able to get in good counts and they just didn’t throw strikes.”
Sun Prairie put up two runs in the second to go up 3-0 as Caron had an RBI sacrifice fly to plate Radlund.
The Cardinals broke open the game in the third as Wambach had an RBI single to bring in Jackson Hunley. Radlund came up next, got a fastball on a full count and smacked it over the left field fence for a two-run homer to make it 7-0. It was Radlund’s first career varsity home run.
“When you don’t feel it off the barrel, you know you hit it hard,” Radlund said. “That’s just a good feeling.”
Radlund, the No. 7 hitter in the order, scored on all six times he came to the plate in the doubleheader – going 3-for-4, reaching on an error, with two walks.
“Our outfield coach, coach (Peter) Gumina, talked to him before the game and talked to him about, ‘You’ve got to get back hitting,’” Hamilton said. “I think our 5-8 hitters were 0-for-13 last night and 1-for-17 if you add our 9 hitter, so we needed our bottom of the order to get going. They can’t just expect the top to carry us. And so, (Gumina) challenged Durlin today and Durlin came up big for us. That was a really big hit.”
Sun Prairie – which had nine runs scored from its bottom of the order in the doubleheader — scored five times in the fourth on just two hits. Pinch hitter Branden Garde laced a two-run double to right-center field to put his team up 12-0.
The Cardinals manufactured three more runs in the fifth. In his first outing of the season, Davis Hamilton threw four innings of one-hit ball.
Coach Hamilton, who is the dad of Davis, needed an arm to throw for the game since Sun Prairie has been playing too many games and running out of pitchers.
Coach Hamilton might have stumbled upon a pitcher who could be looked at for the rotation.
“I think now we’re going to definitely have to,” Hamilton said. “We’re going to at least talk about it.”
Caron pitched the final inning for Sun Prairie and struck out two hitters.
The Sun Prairie players aren’t looking ahead besides their next couple games, but coach Hamilton would love the chance to take on Kimberly again this season. That opportunity will only present itself if both teams advance to the state tournament once again.
“I’d love that chance,” Hamilton said. “That would mean we’re both playing in the big game.”
Cards fall to Madison West
After a 10-0 start, Sun Prairie suffered its first Big Eight Conference baseball loss last Friday to Madison West, 8-7, at Mansfield Stadium.
It was the second straight one-run outcome for the Cardinals, but unlike the 5-4 win over Janesville Craig on Wednesday, this one favored the Regents.
“We certainly don’t expect one,” said Sun Prairie head coach Rob Hamilton of the defeat, “but we got one. You’ve got to give some credit to West. They put bat on ball and they made us make plays and we didn’t.”
Madison West’s Henry Severson went the distance for the Regents, allowing eight hits, three earned runs and walking two. He did not record any strikeouts.
Carter Wambach took the mound loss for the Cardinals. He pitched 3-2/3 innings, allowing five hits, eight earned runs, walking three and striking out five. Brady Stevens pitched 2-1/3 innings, giving up two hits, walking two and striking out three.
“Their kid didn’t strike out a batter, but we were really undisciplined and kept popping out, flying out and we weren’t making them make plays like they were us,” said Hamilton.
Added the head coach, “Our pitching was less than what we were hoping for,” noting the number of hit batters, walks and wild pitches. “It’s hard to get that momentum back in the dugout when your pitchers are doing that and the infielders aren’t making plays for you. It was a combination of us not playing well and give some credit to West.”
Madison West only scored in two innings, but those two innings produced four runs apiece as the Regents (2-8) won for only the second time this season.
Sun Prairie came out swinging and jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top half of the first. Carson Shepard led off with a double and scored on Davis Hamilton’s single. Josh Caron followed with a double to score Hamilton and the third double of the inning came from Jackson Hunley who drove in Caron.
But the Cardinals’ early lead was short-lived as West rallied for four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Two hit batters, two walks and two singles led to West’s four runs.
Both teams went scoreless until the fourth inning. Sun Prairie regained the lead, 5-4, by scoring a pair of runs. With two outs, Stevens singled to left field and Shepard followed with a double. The key hit was a two-run double by Hamilton.
Again, however, West regained the lead by scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Three errors, a hitter batter and a single led to four Regent runs and an 8-5 lead.
Sun Prairie narrowed the margin to 8-7, scoring a pair of runs in the sixth. With one out, Shepard doubled and came home on Hamilton’s double. Hunley singled with two outs and Hamilton came home on an infield error.
Wambach started the seventh by walking and moved to second on Jason Starr’s sacrifice bunt. But two outs followed to end the game.
Sun Prairie outhit Madison West, 13-4. Hunley was 4x4 with an RBI. Shepard and Hamilton were both 3x4. Shepard scored three runs and Hamilton scored twice and drove in four runs. Caron, Addison Ostrenga and Stevens each had one hit. Aidan Baccus led West, going 3x4 and scoring twice.
Up next
Sun Prairie has a busy week, hosting Beloit Memorial on Tuesday (5 p.m.) before going to Union Grove on Wednesday (4:30 p.m.), then going to Beloit Memorial on Thursday (5 p.m.) and hosting Hartland Arrowhead on Friday at 1 p.m.