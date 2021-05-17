LAKE MILLS - Lakeside Lutheran High School recently recognized outstanding senior athletes.
As a member school of the WIAA, Lakeside was one of more than 400 high schools statewide nominating more than 800 seniors, one male and one female, for the annual WIAA Scholar Athlete award. To be eligible, nominees need a GPA of at least 3.5 and must have earned at least four varsity letters.
Kaylee Raymond, daughter of Kyle and Amy of Sun Prairie, was selected as the female nominee. Raymond is the salutatorian and has 10 varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, and track.
Brendan McKenna, son of Sam and Missy of Lake Mills, was honored as the school’s male nominee. A class valedictorian, he participated in football, basketball, and track, and has received six varsity letters in those sports.
Each year the school coaching staff select one senior boy and girl to recognize for their overall contributions to Warrior athletics, including participation, sportsmanship and excellence in their sports.
Kylee Gnabasik, daughter of Greg and Sherry of Jefferson, received the female Warrior Award. Gnabasik has earned 11 varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, and softball. She was named to all-conference teams for both softball and volleyball, second team all-state for volleyball, and earned a spot on the volleyball State All-tournament team.
Ian Olszewski, son of Monte and Amy of Johnson Creek, was the male recipient of the Warrior Award. He has earned seven varsity letters in football, basketball, and baseball and was named to all-conference teams in basketball and baseball.