The Sun Prairie Varsity Lacrosse team was recently acknowledged for having four All-Conference selections on their team.
Nolan Culbertson (Defense, Senior) made first team All-Conference, Wyatt Christensen (Attack, Junior) and Brad Brown (Midfielder, Senior) were both selected to the second team All-Conference, and Max Breunig (Face-off, Senior) was nominated as honorable mention for All-Conference.
Max Breunig, the team MVP, won 81.6% of face-offs, giving him the edge for 3rd best percentage in the state among qualifying players. Max worked hard all year at more than just the face-off percentage, also playing a role in the teams offense, as well as the man-up personnel. He also led the midfielder position in goals.
Midfielder Brad Brown led the team in assists and was a crucial part of the team’s offense. Filling in at multiple positions this year, Brad was a leader both in his words and his actions. Battling lingering injuries with this short season Brad never sat out a game and led the teams offense in a few very-hard-fought-and-won games.
Attack Wyatt Christensen led the team in both goals and points by a large margin and was an integral part of the success of this years team on the offensive side of the ball. Wyatt averaged 3 goals per game during the course of the season and showed up big in the big games, included 5 goals in two games vs the number one ranked team in the state. He also got it done with his passing, ending the season second on the team in assists, right behind Brad Brown.
Defensemen Nolan Culbertson was the rock on the defensive end all year for the Cardinals. Holding some of the best attack men in the state to 0 goals, including players from playoff teams such as Oregon, Middleton, and Verona. His aggressive yet smart playing style kept the team in many games, and allowed the offense to flourish and experiment without having to worry about protecting a lead too cautiously.