The 2021 regular-season finale was not the way the Sun Prairie High School baseball team hoped to finish — losing to host Hartland Arrowhead, 6-2, Monday afternoon, June 14.
Nevertheless, the Cardinals head into WIAA tournament play with an impressive 23-2 record.
More important, Sun Prairie was scheduled to host the WIAA regional championship game Thursday and will also host the sectional tournament next Monday, June 21 with the first game at 10 a.m.
The second game will follow before the two winners meet to decide who moves on to the WIAA state quarterfinals on Friday, June 25 at Marian College in Fond du Lac.
Home field advantage has favored the Cardinals this season who are 13-0 at Summit Credit Union Field.
“It was one of those game where I was disappointed with our offensive approach,” said Sun Prairie head coach Rob Hamilton of Monday’s loss to Hartland Arrowhead. “And we didn’t seem to have a lot of spark. We only had four hits. We only scored in two innings — the first and the second. So it was disappointing in those regards.
“We did hit some really hard baseballs right at them and that’s part of the game. They did have several fly balls that just dropped, so it just was one of those type of games. You just have to score more runs and they just beat us today.”
Hamilton used a number of pitchers against the Warhawks and he said that was a plus.
“It was a tune-up for our regional game and that’s why we did it,” he said. “So we’re hoping to learn from the loss. When we lost to (Madison) West we turned around and played really well against Kimberly. And we sort of spring-boarded that into quite a run. So we’re hoping for kind of the same thing here.”
Sun Prairie jumped out to a 2-0 lead after scoring single runs in the first and second innings.
Carson Shepard led off the first by getting hit by a pitch and he eventually scored on Liam Moreno’s single.
In the second inning, Durlin Radlund led off reaching first on an infield error. He then scored on Addison Ostrenga’s two-out single.
Hartland Arrowhead grabbed a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third using a walk, a single and a two-run double, a hit batter and a single. A pair of doubles led to another Arrowhead run in the fourth and a 4-2 lead.
A two-run home run in the fifth inning completed the scoring, giving the Warhawks a 6-2 advantage.
Sun Prairie was outhit, 9-4. Shepard, Josh Caron, Moreno (RBI) and Ostrenga had single hits for the Cardinals.
Brady Stevens started for Sun Prairie and pitched one inning. He struck out two and walked one. Jackson Hurley pitchers one inning and had a strikeout. Davis Hamilton pitched the third inning and gave up three earned runs on three hits, walking one and striking out two.
Jason Starr pitched 1-1/3 innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits, striking out one. Shepard pitched a two-thirds on an inning and struck out one. Caron pitched an inning and struck out two.
If Sun Prairie should capture the regional championship, they would play the 10 a.m. game on Monday.