After a year hiatus, Sun Prairie Cardinals Baseball and Softball is back -- along with Sun Prairie Media Center’s coverage of a select group of SPHS Cardinal Baseball and Softball games throughout May and June.
The SPMC would also like to thank Woodman’s for their sponsorship and their help in making the coverage possible.
“We have received an overwhelmingly positive response to our coverage of SPHS baseball and softball games,” said SPMC director Jeff Robbins.
“There is something about the sound of the crack of the bat on the radio that is an irreplaceable and welcoming sign of spring," Robbins said. "And our announcer Dan Corcoran is doing a very impressive job of providing the call on the games. We hope to follow the Cardinals all the way to their respective state tournaments in Grand Chute and Green Bay.”
Providing the call this year is Corcoran, an announcer who is new to the SPMC.
“Dan has been fantastic to work with this year,” said Robbins. “Hard to believe that he is someone we didn’t even know a few months ago and now he is announcing his third SPHS sport – after soccer and volleyball – for us.”
Remaining regular season games scheduled to be broadcast on 103.5 The Sun Community Radio include:
Monday, May 17, Softball vs. Beloit Memorial 5 PM
Tuesday, May 18, Softball vs. Janesville Craig 5 PM
Wednesday, May 19, Baseball vs. Janesville Craig 5 PM
Thursday, May 27, Softball vs. Stevens Point 5 PM
Friday, May 28, Baseball vs. Arrowhead 4:30 PM
Tuesday, June 1, Baseball vs. Janesville Parker 5 PM
Thursday, June 3, Softball vs. Madison Memorial 5 PM
Saturday, June 5, Baseball vs. Iowa City 4 PM
Monday, June 7, Softball vs. Middleton 5 PM
Wednesday, June 9, Baseball vs. Middleton 5 PM
Thursday, June 10, Baseball vs. Middleton 5 PM
Saturday, June 12, Baseball vs. Waunakee 11 AM
For more information or for potential sponsorship opportunities with other sports or programming, please call the SPMC at 608-837-4193 or e-mail Robbins at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com.