Sun Prairie braved poor weather conditions on Thursday, May 27 to finish fifth at the Big Eight Conference Tournament held at Janesville Country Club. The team shot 264, but Sun Prairie’s Tyler Schick carded an 87, which was good enough to place eighth among conference golfers from all 10 Big Eight schools. Middleton’s Jacob Beckman was the medalist with a score of 81, or 9 under par.
“As you can see by all the teams scores, it was a difficult day,” remarked Sun Prairie Varsity Boys Golf Coach Steve Braatz.
“Janesville Country Club is a fantastic old course. It is tree lined with a lot of elevation changes with small fast greens — a challenging course on a good day,” Braatz said.
“Yesterday’s weather made it even more challenging. Cold, windy and rainy conditions is a test of a golfers mental toughness as the course is a test of their golf ability,” Braatz added.
Other Cardinal scores included Aiden O’Gara, who shot 91; Jordan Draws and Jacob Hollfelder, who each carded a 93; and Alex Oehrlein, who finished with a 102.
“I thought our boys did a great job mentally handling the conditions, realizing that a good shot could result in a bad outcome, and not dwelling on the outcome and trying to maximize the situation,” the coach added.
“We finished 5th in conference with a young inexperienced team,” Braatz said.
“None of the golfers that played yesterday had any varsity experience before this year,” the coach added. I look forward to seeing how they improve next year.”
Tough loss to Madison West
During the past week, Sun Prairie also suffered a tough dual loss to Madison West, which scored 341 strokes to Sun Prairie’s 344 at Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison.
West’s Aaron Gannon and Finn Jackson both shot a 79, just three shots better than Schick and Oehrlein, who were Sun Prairie’s best golfers in the match.
Draws and Johnson each finished with scores of 90 in the match about 18 over par for the par 72 course.
Up next
“We now shift our focus to regionals next Tuesday at Portage Country Club,” Braatz said, “looking forward to better weather and good golf.”