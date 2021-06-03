Thanks to strong play from top individual golfer Tyler Schick, the Sun Prairie High School Boys Golf Team finished second at the Portage Regional, held Tuesday, June 1 at Portage Country Club.
“Heading into the Regional we were ranked 4th out of 8 teams based on scoring averages from the truncated season,” remarked head coach Steve Braatz. “Our average coming into the match was 360 but was based on playing at very difficult courses such as Blackwolf Run, Whistling Straits, Erin Hills and Blackhawk Country Club. I thought we could be more competitive than our average suggested.”
Sun Prairie finished with a score of 351, just five strokes behind top team Monona Grove and just two ahead of Oregon.
“We did play below our average on a course that was set up to be a challenge for the high school golfers finishing second,” Braatz commented. “Now we head to Riverside Golf Course in Janesville next Tuesday for Sectionals.”
For Sun Prairie, Schick shot an 81, while Aiden O’Gara finished with an 87, Jacob Hollfelder and Alex Oehrlein finished with scores of 92.
By comparison, three MG golfers tied at 84 and another MG golfer finished with an 86.
“Tyler Schick led our effort with a regional best 81. He has been our leader both on the course and off for the great majority of our season,” Braatz said. “Though Tyler led the team, we had some other good performances yesterday. Aiden O’Gara playing in our 5 spot was steady all day. Alex Oehrlein and Jacob Hollfelder played strong on the front which helped build confidence that the team would get through regionals. Jordan Draws didn’t have his best game but continued to grind throughout the day in the event his score was needed.”
Braatz has said in the past that the inexperienced team anticipates each matcher and WIAA Sectionals will be no excpetion.
“We look forward to another chance to play and get better,” the head coach added. “We are a young team with good kids that love golf and are committed to improving.”