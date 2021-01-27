JANESVILLE
In the Sun Prairie wrestling team’s first competition since last February the Cardinals dropped a 60-18 decision to Big Eight Conference rival Janesville Parker on Saturday.
Sun Prairie earned just three wins on the day. At 285, freshman Isaiah Horan had a terrific debut earning a hard-fought 10-5 decision over Andrew Nickols.
Another victory came the Cardinals’ way at 113 as freshman parker Olson pinned Cadden Kazee in 3 minutes, 45 seconds.
The final SP win of the day came at 138, where senior Ryan Rivest won a thrilling 4-2 sudden victory over the Vikings’ Drexel Norman.
The Cardinals’ Christopher Anderson earned a forfeit decision at 106.
Sun Prairie had to forfeit at 106, 132, 182, 195 and 220, yielding 30 points to the Vikings.
WIAA Tournament
Sun Prairie will participate in the WIAA Division 1 Beaver Dam Regional on Saturday. Wrestling begins at 10:30 a.m. The top two finishers in each weight class advance to the Mukwonago Sectional on Feb. 6.
The 2021 WIAA Division 1 State Wrestling Tournament will be held Feb. 13 at Kaukauna High School.
JANESVILLE PARKER 60
SUN PRAIRIE 18
106 — Anderson, SP, received forfeit.
113 — Olson, SP, pinned Kazee, JP, 3:45.
120 — Peters, JP, pinned Muehlenberg, SP, :50.
126 — Richards, JP, pinned Zych, SP, :34.
132 — Brandenburg, JP, received forfeit.
138 — Rivest, SP, dec. Norman, JP, 4-2.
145 — Dransfield, JP, pinned Gunderson, SP, 2:20.
152 — Williams, JP, pinned Hess, SP, 2:56.
160 — Lux, JP, pinned Yang, SP, :22.
170 — Thurman, JP, pinned Weber, SP, :48.
182 — Sanda, JP, received forfeit.
*195 — Acosta, JP, received forfeit.
220 — Kasten, JP, received forfeit.
285 — Horan, SP, dec. Nickols, JP, 10-5.
*starting weight
