The Sun Prairie boys soccer team finished the varsity season with a 9-0-2 record after tying McFarland 1-1 on Thursday, April 29.
“McFarland is a well-coached team with a D-I college level junior attacker Zach Nichols and an outstanding sophomore attacker Mason Brown,” remarked coach Tok Kim. “They are well known by our players because six of our players play on the same club team as they do.”
Two Sun Prairie players, Gabriel and Nathan Voung, did not play due to COVID-19 protocols, Kim said.
“Our defenders had our hands full trying to keep the two attackers out of our defensive zone,” Kim said. “Our defenders did an outstanding job denying them of critical scoring opportunities.”
Early in the second half off of a corner kick, McFarland had a great chance to score, but Logan Parrish made a sensational header to clear the ball off the goal line. But a McFarland Defender beat all SPHS defenders to the short corner kick delivery where SPHS senior goalie Tanner Scherer made a valiant effort to deflect the ball out of the goal and had a hand on it, but couldn’t keep it out of the goal.
Half way through the first half the senior outside midfielder JP Anhalt had a couple of great breakaway chances for an equalizer, but neither of the shots found back of the net.
In the second half, Sun Prairie started to take control of the game with better ball possession.
The possession game provided SPHS with a several free kicks and corner kicks, but, Kim said, “we couldn’t capitalize on them for an equalizing goal.”
Sophomore midfielder Tyler Hodge had a few good attacks, but McFarland defenders turned away any good scoring opportunities.
With 4:30 left in the game, SPHS earned another free kick about 25 yards away on the left side of the attacking zone.
This time, the senior captain delivered a brilliantly struck cross to SPHS’s sophomore leading goal scorer Riley Stevens for the equalizer.
SPHS mounted a couple more attacks to get the leading goal, but McFarland denied any scoring chances.
Kim praised the equalizing goal, which preserved the undefeated regular season record at 9-0-2 for the SPHS team.
“The program and all players should be very proud of this achievement,” Kim said.
