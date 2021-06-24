Soccer ball

Big Eight Conference players dominated the first team selections for the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association (WSCA) Boys All-State Team, including Sun Prairie seniors John Trilling and Keegan Duffy.

Duffy and Trilling were among eight Big Eight players to make the first team squad.

Players on the first team (listed by name, grade, school and conference) include:

Aidan Glancey 11 Whitnall Woodland

Brady Frantal 12 Appleton North Fox Valley Association

Brock Freeman 12 Bay Port Fox River Valley

Bryan Jaimes 12 Appleton East Fox Valley Association

Caleb Davis 12 Appleton North Fox Valley Association

Carson Kelly 11 Fond du Lac Fox Valley Association

Cole Helt 12 Waunakee Badger North

Coltrane Lebreglio 12 Oregon Badger South

Cooper Re 11 Kimberly Fox Valley Association

David Neitzke-Pizarro 12 Appleton North Fox Valley Association

Davis Nelson 12 Madison East Big Eight

Decker Storch 11 Waunakee Badger North

Denis Krioutchenkov 11 Shorewood Woodland

Ezra Joseph 12 Middleton Big Eight

Fletcher McGrath 12 Madison West Big Eight

Jack Bell 12 Madison Memorial Big Eight

Jack Rosner 12 De Pere Fox River Valley

Jackson Stencel 12 Evansville Rock Valley

Jake Sampson 12 McFarland Rock Valley

John Trilling 12 Sun Prairie Big Eight

Jonathan Gamez 12 Verona Big Eight

Keegan Duffy 12 Sun Prairie Big Eight

Kevin Ramirez 11 De Pere Fox River Valley

Khedive Miguel Konde Gwo 12 Madison West Big Eight

Liam Martin 12 Shorewood Woodland

Matt Schutt 11 McFarland Rock Valley

Michael Cabaltera 12 Racine Case Southeast

Nathan Dresen 12 Waunakee Badger North

Nick Milani 12 Appleton North Fox Valley Association

Omar Munoz 12 Beloit Memorial Big Eight

Peyton Nichols 12 Bay Port Fox River Valley

Ryan Amond 10 Bay Port Fox River Valley

Ryder Woodworth 12 Eau Claire Memorial Big River

Spencer Banks 12 SPASH Fox Valley Association

Tomas Garcia 11 Madison West Big Eight

Trevor Roecker 12 Waupun Flyway

Tyler Banfield 12 Mount Horeb Badger North

Zach Nichols 11 McFarland Rock Valley

Recommended for you