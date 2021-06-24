Big Eight Conference players dominated the first team selections for the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association (WSCA) Boys All-State Team, including Sun Prairie seniors John Trilling and Keegan Duffy.
Duffy and Trilling were among eight Big Eight players to make the first team squad.
Players on the first team (listed by name, grade, school and conference) include:
Aidan Glancey 11 Whitnall Woodland
Brady Frantal 12 Appleton North Fox Valley Association
Brock Freeman 12 Bay Port Fox River Valley
Bryan Jaimes 12 Appleton East Fox Valley Association
Caleb Davis 12 Appleton North Fox Valley Association
Carson Kelly 11 Fond du Lac Fox Valley Association
Cole Helt 12 Waunakee Badger North
Coltrane Lebreglio 12 Oregon Badger South
Cooper Re 11 Kimberly Fox Valley Association
David Neitzke-Pizarro 12 Appleton North Fox Valley Association
Davis Nelson 12 Madison East Big Eight
Decker Storch 11 Waunakee Badger North
Denis Krioutchenkov 11 Shorewood Woodland
Ezra Joseph 12 Middleton Big Eight
Fletcher McGrath 12 Madison West Big Eight
Jack Bell 12 Madison Memorial Big Eight
Jack Rosner 12 De Pere Fox River Valley
Jackson Stencel 12 Evansville Rock Valley
Jake Sampson 12 McFarland Rock Valley
John Trilling 12 Sun Prairie Big Eight
Jonathan Gamez 12 Verona Big Eight
Keegan Duffy 12 Sun Prairie Big Eight
Kevin Ramirez 11 De Pere Fox River Valley
Khedive Miguel Konde Gwo 12 Madison West Big Eight
Liam Martin 12 Shorewood Woodland
Matt Schutt 11 McFarland Rock Valley
Michael Cabaltera 12 Racine Case Southeast
Nathan Dresen 12 Waunakee Badger North
Nick Milani 12 Appleton North Fox Valley Association
Omar Munoz 12 Beloit Memorial Big Eight
Peyton Nichols 12 Bay Port Fox River Valley
Ryan Amond 10 Bay Port Fox River Valley
Ryder Woodworth 12 Eau Claire Memorial Big River
Spencer Banks 12 SPASH Fox Valley Association
Tomas Garcia 11 Madison West Big Eight
Trevor Roecker 12 Waupun Flyway
Tyler Banfield 12 Mount Horeb Badger North
Zach Nichols 11 McFarland Rock Valley