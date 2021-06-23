The Sun Prairie High School track teams traveled to the WIAA Sectionals in Beloit on Thursday, June 17.
“The kids worked hard and dedicated themselves to sectionals,” said Doug Maughan, head coach.
Both teams were ranked second out of sixteen competing teams (both behind Mukwonago High School), the boys finishing with 92 points and the girls finishing with 63 points.
Ben Olson ran 51.42 in the 400m dash (fourth place in the race) and earned a place on the Cardinal Track Top Ten list. Brooke Crosby, a hurdler standout that just kept getting better and better over the season, broke her own 300m hurdles school record (45.87).
State Competition will be held at UW-LaCrosse on Saturday, June 26.
Traveling athletes include: Ellen Darmstadter, Grace Kline, Janelle Schultz, Reagan Zimmerman, Dani Thompson, and Kate Kopotic (4x800 relay); Crosby, Rachel Rademacher, Audrey Seefeld, Morgan Cross, Maddie Wirtz-Olsen, and Elena Lipinski (4x200 relay); J.P. Anhalt, Devin Frank, Isaiah Mielke, Ben Olson, and Markee Taylor (4x400 relay); Crosby (100m and 300m hurdles); Alex Maggit (100m dash); Dani Thompson (1600m run); Cross (200m dash); Thompson and Reagan Zimmerman (3200m run); Seefeld for pole vault; and Maggit for long jump.
Boys Results
Maggit placed second in the 100m dash (11.71). The 4x400 relay team (Frank, Anhalt, Mielke, Olson) placed third in 3:30.79. Maggit earned a third-place finish in long jump (20’03”).
Girls Results
Cross earned a third-place spot in the 200m dash (26.82). Crosby finished in second place in the 100m hurdles (15.71) and took the top spot in 300m hurdles as well (45.87).
Thompson won the 1600m run (5:17.76), the second-place finisher four seconds behind her, and won the 3200m in 11:29.94.
The 4x200 relay team took home a third-place finish (Crosby, Seefeld, Rademacher, Cross, 1:47.04). The 4x800 relay team (Darmstadter, Schultz, Kline, Kopotic) won in 10:11.21. Seefeld earned third place in the pole vault (10’3”0).
“It’s always great to take large numbers of kids to state,” said Maughan. “Especially the relays – getting to run with your friends.”