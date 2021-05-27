In a season that saw UW-Stout go deeper into the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athlete Conference (WIAC) Championship tournament and post their best season record since 2007, the Blue Devils had four players selected to the 2021 All-WIAC Baseball team.
First baseman Kasey Bass (Sr, Sun Prairie), shortstop Charlie Szykowny (Jr, Palos Heights, Ill) and left-handed pitcher James Palmer (Sr, Boyceville)were first team selections, while right fielder Hunter Merrill (Sr, Ripon) was an honorable mention pick. Senior outfielder Dan Deis (Sr, Plymouth, Minn) was named to the All-Sportsmanship Team.
Bass, earning his second All-WIAC selection, led the team and was second in the WIAC in RBI with 51, finished eighth in the WIAC in batting average (.374), fourth in home runs (10), seventh in total bases (100), and fourth in slugging percentage (.680).
Bass' 51 RBI is second on the school single list. One of Bass' biggest day at the plate was when went 4 for 5 with six RBI on a triple and a home run against top-ranked UW-Stevens Point in a WIAC playoff game.
Bass had many big days at the plate, going 4 for 4 with four runs scored and five RBI with two home runs against Platteville, May 8. He recorded five RBI while going 2 for 4 with two home runs against UW-Oshkosh, April 17.
Throughout the season, Bass, a team captain, recorded 14 games with multiple RBI - seven with two RBI, three with three RBI, one with four RBI, two with five RBI and one with six RBI, and twice he hit two home runs in a single game.
As adept in the field as at the plate, Bass finished the season with a fielding percentage of .982 and was part of 28 double plays.
The Blue Devils finished the season at 23-19 overall, 16-12 in the WIAC and advanced to the semi-finals of the WIAC Championship tournament.