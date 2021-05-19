The Sun Prairie High School Girls soccer season is only two weeks in, but the team already has five games in the book.
Coach Matt Cleveland remarked the season has been “kinda crazy with five games and only five practices to this point.” That furious pace might have taken a toll on the varsity team on Monday May 10 when the Cards traveled to Sauk Prairie High School.
“Monday games are always hard,” said Cleveland. “We came out flat, and the first half was not our best. We struggled to get possession going…and we were outmatched in size” by Sauk.
The Eagles were able to break through the Cardinals defense to score at 13:47.
“Their number 17 gave us some fits… she was able to get behind our defense” and challenge the Cards’ goal keeper one-on-one several times.
Sauk was able to find the back of the net again in the 38th minute to close out the half 2-0.
Sun Prairie hunkered down and shored up the defense, and goalie Lily Schellpfeffer was able to hold off several more Sauk attacks.
Sauk did manage to score one more goal in the 85th minute to end the game 3-0. The Cardinals, struggling in the attacking third, attempted to score 12 times without luck.
Mercy rule used in LaFollette game
The Cardinals traveled to the Madison College turf to play Madison LaFollette High School on Tuesday May 11.
“We knew that we were the stronger team going in,” said Cleveland, “and we wanted to get some goals going.”
Sun Prairie came out shooting but had several shots ricochet off the post and crossbar. Finally, Josie Langhans was able to get Sun Prairie on the board at 15:27.
“It took a while for us to get going,” said Cleveland. “Maybe it was residual from the night before… and we got caught in LaFollette’s offside trap more than once.”
Then Sun Prairie started connecting and was able to get four more goals before half. Grace Endres, unassisted, scored at 34:16 and 21 seconds later Hudson Eisenrich was able to send up a ball to Lily Rimrodt.
“Lily is running dangerously for us,” said Cleveland. “She is playing really well.”
The Cardinals continued their scoring run, after Kendryn White scored (from a Maddie Strey assist) at 38:52 and Rimrodt scored again just before the whistle to end the half.
With the Cardinals up 5-0, Cleveland told the team that the game could be “done in 60” referring to the WIAA rule that a game will end when a team is up by 10 or more goals any time after the 60-minute mark.
Cleveland wanted the team to work on more connected passes in the second half, and the team was up to the task.
Ellianna Trilling started off a second half scoring run with a goal four minutes in. Then Sydney Addink sent the ball up to Maddie Strey, who found the back of the net for the team’s seventh goal almost three minutes later.
The barrage continued with goal number eight from Langhans (Rimrodt assist) at 53:23 and Ansley Hansen connecting with Strey for another goal at 55:26. The 10th and final goal for the night was from Anna Yang.
The whistle blew to end the game in the 63rd minute, with Cleveland pleased with the team’s work. He felt the team “played really well. We left the field seeing what we’re capable of.”
Next up is a non-conference game for all three teams in Mukwonago on Saturday, and then back to conference play against Verona.