As the homestretch nears, Sun Prairie has a slight lead over Madison Memorial for the Big Eight Conference baseball championship.
With five league games remaining — two with Madison Memorial and Middleton and a make-up game with Beloit Memorial — the Cardinals have a one-game advantage over Madison Memorial with a 12-1 record (16-1 overall).
With the exception of a split with Madison West, Sun Prairie has swept five Big Eight teams, including Janesville Parker — a team they defeated in back-to-back games, including a 13-2 victory Wednesday afternoon at Riverside Park. The Cardinals nipped the Vikings, 4-3, the day before.
Unlike the one-run victory on Tuesday, Sun Prairie wasted little time in disposing of Janesville Parker on Wednesday, scoring all 13 runs in the first two innings to end the game on the 10-run mercy rule after five innings.
“We, obviously, swung it a little better,” said SPHS head coach Rob Hamilton comparing the two games. “Their pitching was different last night than it was tonight. We scored six runs in the first and it ended any doubt in the outcome. And then we added seven more in the second inning.”
Besides collecting 13 hits, Sun Prairie used five pitchers in limiting the Vikings to just one hit. Ethan Petsch started for the Cardinals and worked two innings, allowing the one hit, walking one and striking out three.
Davis Hamilton then came on and pitched one inning and struck out one. Carson Shepard pitched the fourth inning and gave up one earned run and walked one. Josh Carson pitched the fifth inning and gave up a run and walked two. Connor Stauff also came on in relief in the fifth inning.
Shepard got things rolling for the Cards offensively in the first inning by leading off with a single. He then scored on Hamilton’s triple. Caron followed with a base hit to score Hamilton. Liam Moreno then had a base hit and Jackson Hunley followed with an RBI single. Durlin Radlund walked to load the bases.
Brady Stevens made it 4-0 with an RBI single. A walk to Carter Wambach increased Sun Prairie’s lead to 5-0. Shepard’s second single of the inning made it 6-0.
Sun Prairie then exploded for seven runs in the second inning. After Caron led off with a single, Moreno homered to left field to increase the lead to 8-0.
Hunley then singled and Radlund was hit by a pitch before two outs followed. Sam Ostrenga walked to load the bases and Shepard drove in two runs with a double for a 10-0 lead. A walk to Hamilton loaded the bases and Caron’s double to center field brought home three runs to put the Cards up, 13-0.
Janesville Parker scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Shepard was 3x3 with a double and three RBI. Caron also was 3x3 with a double and four RBI. Moreno was 2x2 with a home run and two RBI. Hunley was 2x4 with an RBI. Single hits belonged to Hamilton (RBI), Stevens (RBI), and Wambach (RBI).
“Pitching, obviously, giving up only one hit was good,” said Hamilton. “And our first four hitters in our lineup (Shepard, Hamilton, Caron and Moreno) were 9 for 10. And in those nine hits, we had a home run, a triple and two doubles. And 10 RBIs in those foursome as well.”
Added Hamilton, “We played really well today. We hit well, pitched well and fielded well. So a really good game.”
Stevens strikes out Janesville Parker
Brady Stevens does things very well with his arm — both in football as a starting quarterback and also on at the mound.
Tuesday afternoon at Summit Credit Union Field, the senior lefty went the distance in pitching Sun Prairie to a 4-3 victory over Janesville Parker in a Big Eight Conference baseball game.
Stevens had a solid outing as he struck out 13, giving up two earned runs and walking two.
“Brady was really good,” said Hamilton. “Obviously, he struck out 13 and gave up very few hits and was in control except for the fourth inning. He finished with two walks and had two balks in there as well. Had it not been for that, it would have been a dominant performance.
“He kept us in that game and we certainly didn’t help him with our offense and base running blunders. But he kept them at bay so they couldn’t get a lead. So a lot of credit goes to him for that win.”
After 2-1/2 scoreless innings, Sun Prairie tacked on a run in the bottom of the third. With one out, Aidan Ripp reached on an outfield error. Following the second out, Shepard doubled home Ripp for a 1-0 lead.
The Cardinals’ lead was short-lived as Parker came back with two runs in the fourth on a pair of singles and a walk.
But Sun Prairie matched those two runs in the last half of the fourth. Hunley walked with one out and eventually scored the go-ahead run on Stevens’ single.
A single and a passed ball enabled the Vikings to tie the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning. But the Cardinals secured the win by scoring a run in the sixth. Hunley led off by reaching on an outfield error. He then stole second and moved to third on an infield error. Radlund brought home the winning run with a sacrifice fly to center.
Stevens gave up a leadoff single in the second, but then struck out the side in order after that.
Shepard was perfect at the plate, going 3x3 with an RBI. Hamilton and Stevens were both 1x3. Stevens and Radlund each had an RBI.
“We knew they were going to be good,” said Hamilton of Parker. “They had a good lefty we faced, but I was surprised we didn’t make better contact than what we did. We haven’t seen many lefties this year, so I guess I have to cut our kids some slack. But, hopefully, we’ll be better for it.”
WBCA all-stars
Seniors Josh Caron, Carson Shepard and Brady Stevens were recently selected to play in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association all-star game on June 9-10 in Oshkosh.
Up next
Sun Prairie was scheduled to play at Madison Memorial this Friday (5 p.m.) before hosting Iowa City on Saturday (5 p.m.) in a non-conference game that honors long-time team statistician Bob Vitense, who will be throwing out the first pitch.
The Cardinals then host Beloit Memorial next Monday (5 p.m.) in a make-up game. Sun Prairie remains at home to host Madison Memorial next Tuesday, June 8 and Middleton next Wednesday. Both games are at 5 p.m.