Long ball was on display Thursday afternoon at Middleton as the Sun Prairie High School baseball team ended its Big Eight Conference season with a 17-1 record following an 11-5 win over the host Cardinals. The victory improved Sun Prairie’s overall record to 22-1.
Sun Prairie concluded the conference season by sweeping eight of the nine league teams. Madison West was the lone team to split with the Cardinals.
Home runs by Josh Caron, Durlin Radlund and Davis Hamilton sparked an 11-hit day for Sun Prairie as the Cardinals rallied from a 4-1 deficit to sweep Middleton — having won the previous day, 11-2.
“It was a little different than last night,” said Sun Prairie head coach Rob Hamilton, whose 20-year Big Eight record now stands at 275-69. “The big difference is we were down 4-1 and yesterday we were down 1-0. You just beat them pretty good the night before and the last thing you want to do is give them any light and we did. But we answered right away in the second which was huge. So the turning point was answering them in the second.”
Hamilton said having the top of the order respond throughout the game also made a huge difference in the outcome.
As usual, Carson Shepard got Sun Prairie rolling by leading off with a single in the top half of the first inning. Then with two outs, Liam Moreno brought Shepard home with a double.
But Middleton stormed back with four runs in the bottom half of the first, using four singles to move ahead, 4-1.
Radlund cut Middleton’s lead in half by hitting a home run over the center field fence. Two outs followed, but Sun Prairie wasn’t done yet as Addison Ostrenga singled, Shepard walked and both came home on Hamilton’s home run to right field. That put the visiting Cardinals up, 5-4.
Neither team scored again until the fourth inning. Sun Prairie moved ahead, 10-4, by scoring five runs. Carter Wambach reached on an error and Shepard was hit by a pitch with two outs. A walk to Hamilton loaded the bases and Caron cleared the bases with a three-run double.
Moreno brought Caron home on a single. Jackson Hunley then got on by an error and Radlund followed with a base hit to score Moreno that increased Sun Prairie’s lead to 10-4.
Middleton used a leadoff triple and a single to score its fifth run in the bottom of the fourth.
Caron finished the scoring by leading off the sixth inning with a home run over the left field fence.
Moreno, back on the mound after recovering from a hamstring injury, pitched the first inning and gave up three earned runs on four hits. He was replaced by Brady Stevens, who pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on five hits, walking one and striking out eight. Caron pitched the seventh inning and struck out two.
“Liam looked good warming up, but his fastball didn’t have the normal pop like it usually has,” said Hamilton. “So we went with Brady in the second. And it was nice to have him available after having only pitched a few innings on Tuesday against Madison Memorial. So he was fresh and ready to go and he showed it.”
Of Sun Prairie’s 11 hits, five went for extra bases. Besides home runs from Caron, Radlund and Hamilton, Caron and Moreno each had a double. Multiple hits belonged to Radlund 2x3 (2 RBI), Shepard 2x3 (3 runs scored), Moreno 2x4 (2 RBI) and Caron 2x4 (4 RBI, 2 runs scored). Hamilton was 1x4 with three RBI, while Wambach and Addison Ostrenga were 1x4.
Hamilton said Radlund’s home run was an emotional one having just attended the funeral of his grandfather.
“When he hit his home run he had tears rolling down his cheeks as he was rounding third base,” said the head coach. “It was quite touching and quite a moment. We felt happy for him and sad at the same time for him. It was a pretty incredible moment.”
Evaluating the Big Eight
Hamilton said talent was the key ingredient to posting a 17-1 conference record.
“We have a lot of talent and talent will win you a lot of games,” said the head coach. “We have a lot of guys who can swing the bat and we have a lot of guys who can pitch for us. And we have a really good defense behind our pitching.”
As for the Big Eight, Hamilton said, “I thought the conference was pretty good. There were some teams that had some top of the line pitchers. And some of their No. 2s (pitchers) were better than what they have been in the past.
“Offensively, I’m not as sure if it was as strong of a year as other years. But fairly comparable.”
Unbeaten at home
A regular-season undefeated record at Summit Credit Union Field was accomplished by the Cardinals on Saturday as they defeated non-conference opponent Waunakee, 14-2, to finish at 13-0. Sun Prairie’s overall record climbed to 23-1. It marked the 10th game this season that Sun Prairie has won by the 10-run mercy rule.
“It was Parent Day and because we got a big lead we were able to get all nine seniors in on the field together for a couple innings which was special. And they all played really well and that was the highlight of the game seeing them all on the field all together,” said Hamilton.
Ethan Petsch and Jason Starr handled the pitching for the Cards. Petsch threw three innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits, walking two and striking out four. Starr pitched two innings and gave up one hit and struck out two.
“Both Ethan and Jason pitched well,” said Hamilton. “It was good to see Jason back out there working on some things and he looked good. And we had solid defense behind both pitchers and, offensively, and Josh Caron and Addison Ostrenga both had opposite field home runs. We played pretty solid in all areas and it was just a great game all-around.”
It was another game, like many this season, where Sun Prairie took control from the get-go. All of the Cardinals’ runs were scored in the first two innings — six in the first and eight in the second. Waunakee scored its only two runs in the third inning.
Shepard led off the bottom of the first with a single and scored on Caron’s home run to center field. Walks to Moreno and Stevens was followed by a single from Wambach that scored Moreno. Addison Ostrenga then walked to load the bases. A pair of Waunakee errors on ground balls by Sam Ostrenga and Shepard accounted for the other runs.
Caron led off the second inning by getting hit by a pitch and quickly scored on Moreno’s single. Radlund then walked and Stevens drove in the seventh run with a single. Wambach was hit by a pitch and Addison Ostrenga then connected on a grand slam home run to right field to give the Cards a 12-0 lead.
A walk to Shepard led to Hamilton’s run-scoring double and Hamilton eventually scored on an error by Waunakee’s catcher.
Addison Ostrenga was 1x1 and drove in four runs with a grand slam home run. Others who had single hits included Shepard (1x2, 2 runs scored), Hamilton (1x3), Caron (1x2, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored), Moreno (1x2, 2 runs scored and an RBI), Stevens (1x1, 2 runs scored and an RBI) and Wambach (1x2, 2 runs scored and an RBI).
Cardinals No. 1 seed
Sun Prairie earned the No. 1 seed and received a first-round bye in the WIAA tournament playoffs. The Cardinals will host the winner of the Oregon — Monona Grove winner on Thursday, June 17 at 4:30 p.m. at Summit Credit Union Field. The sectional finals are slated for Monday, June 21 at Sun Prairie with the first game at 10 a.m.