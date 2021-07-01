In a shortened track season, where the Sun Prairie High School boys and girls track teams logged eight meets (most of them dual meets), and hosted the Paul Frank Invitational on June 4, they’ve come a long way.
Runners, hurdlers, and jumpers travelled to UW-LaCrosse on Saturday, June 26 for state competition. Down-pouring rain and muddy conditions did not deter the athletes.
“After a year off, it was great to get back to track and even have a season at all,” reflected head coach Doug Maughan. “I was happy that our seniors came out and competed and we could send them off right. We couldn’t have posted eight meets without our athletic departments and parents volunteering to make them successful.”
“The Big 8 did not have a conference meet this year – one of the only ones [in the state] not to,” Maughan continued. “The girls may have captured the conference title and the boys were definitely in conversation.”
Of the athletes that travelled to LaCrosse, two athletes finished in the top six and made the podium.
Brooke Crosby took home second place overall in 300m hurdles (46.02) and sixth place for 100m hurdles (15.12) and Dani Thompson finished fifth in the 3200m run (11:01:50). The girls’ 4x800 relay team of Crosby, Rachel Rademacher, Audrey Seefeld, and Morgan Cross finished eighth, earning state points for Sun Prairie (10:04.24). The girls’ track team members, with 16 points overall, finished in a three-way tie for 15th place with Brookfield Central High School and Oak Creek High School, out of 58.
“Everyone outperformed their seed times. Brooke Crosby ended her senior year on a positive note and is the first Sun Prairie girl to place second at state,” said Maughan, noting that Crosby will be running at UW-Milwaukee next year.
Thompson, also a senior, is headed to Florida State University and will run cross country and track and field. “She worked hard, I couldn’t be prouder of how she finished her senior year,” said Maughan.
Maughan also called the 4x200 relay race (with runners Crosby, Rademacher, Seefeld, and Cross placing eighth in 1:47.85) “phenomenal,” stating a hard downpour during this event did not discourage the girls.
One of Sun Prairie’s top sprinters, Alex Maggitt, finished 21st of 25 in the 100m dash preliminaries (11.58) but did not go on to the final race. Maggit also finished 20th of 23 in the long jump (19’2”).
The boys 4x400 relay team of James Anhalt, Devin Frank, Isaiah Mielke, and Ben Olson finished 16th of 24 places (3:31.69). Cross finished 15th of 24 in the 200m dash (26.51) but did not advance. Thompson finished 10th of 24 in the girls 1600m run (5:09.50), and Reagan Zimmerman finished 21st of 24 in the 3200m run (11:53.85). Seefeld placed 17th in the pole vault competition with a jump of 10 feet even.
The team is setting their sights on a “normal” season next year. The boys track team, currently armed with many sophomores and juniors, and the girls team, are armed with training plans to head to the weight room.
“The game is made,” Maughan said, “in the off-season.”