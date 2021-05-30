The Sun Prairie High School Softball team shut out Janesville Parker on Monday, May 24 at Sun Prairie High School, and each player welcomed an impactful teacher or staff member to the field for Staff Appreciation Night.
“The last couple of years have been hard [due to COVID-19], with long hours and long days, virtually and in-person, and we wanted to recognize our staff,” said head coach Jamie Olson.
Staff members were announced to take the field with the players at the game’s start. Each were given a small puzzle-themed frame and a small writing of why they were appreciated.
Those recognized included Jaci Suchomel, Jay Swanson, Megan Scullin, Ben Becker, Sarah Gliess, Emily Amundson, Sara Jackson, Lindi Winter, Shelby Orcutt, John Janecek, Robyn Kademan, Julie Le, and Jennifer Herman.
Sun Prairie 13 Janesville Parker 0
The Lady Cardinals have started strong with big first innings recently, and this game was no exception, resulting in five RBIs and six runs in at the bottom of the first.
Chloe Knoernschild went 1-2-3 and Sidney McLean hit a double in the first inning. Overall, Carly Gross went 3-3 on hits and RBI’ed in the first and fourth innings. Tayler Baker won the pitching game with six strikeouts, three walks and allowing two hits from Janesville Parker.
“The girls are playing some really good ball, solid from top to bottom [of the hitting roster],” said Olson. “As we play each team, we find things that we need to be working on.”
Note: Tayler Baker is the correct spelling of the freshman pitcher, not Taylor Baker. The Star regrets previous errors.
Up next
Sun Prairie travels to Madison Memorial (Jefferson Middle School, 3:30 p.m.) on June 1, before traveling to rematch rescheduled Beloit Memorial (June 2).