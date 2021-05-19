The Sun Prairie High School track teams checked off another dual meet by heading to Oregon High School on Thursday, May 13. The boys finished 105-36 and the girls’ team ended 106-30.
“We weren’t focused on points. The kids were mixed to try something new – hurdlers did sprints, athletes did different events,” said Doug Maughan, head coach. “We talked about warming up properly, cooling down properly, and getting into the right mental mindset.”
Two boys’ records were broken: Keion Kauppinen broke the freshman long jump record (18’10”), previously set by Owen Konopacki in 2018 (18’8”). Mateo Alvardo-Venegas broke the sophomore 3200m run record (9:49.5), previously held by Scott Heistad in 2014 (10:03.9).
Cortez LeGrant took the top spot in the 100m dash (11.2), with Kolton Walters second (11.56) and Blake Sorenson at third (11.76). Ben Olson took the win in the 200m dash (23.65) and James Anhalt finished second (23.97). In the 400m dash, Calvin Petri took third (1:00.64).
In distance, Sun Prairie won the 800m three top spots: Liam Fuller (2:12.18), Max Saron (2:13.39), and Ben Marshall (2:19.95). Henry Lennington won the 1600m run with a finish of 5:25.44. After Alvardo-Venegas’ finish, Tyler Stoll placed third in the 3200m run (10:15.37).
In the boys’ 110m hurdles, Landon Rabbitt placed third in 22.02. Jackson Koppen won the 300m hurdles (48.08).
The relay team of Ashton Vue, Jace Stolte, Kauppinen, and John McLean won the 4x100 in 48.65 and the 4x200 relay in 1:41.35. Three Sun Prairie 4x400 relay teams ran against one Oregon team, with James Anhalt, Jonathan Weah, Bennett Braatz, and Austin Kern winning in 3:49.64.
Kauppinen won the long jump, followed by Jerry Kaminski in third place (18’1”). Nick Oehrlein placed first in triple jump (35’4”), and Stolte won high jump (5’8”). Evan Malcore won (44’4”) the shot-put contest, and Cole Ledrowkski won discus (123’10”). In pole vault, Miles Adkins won at (10’6”).
Girls results
The Sun Prairie girls took the top three spots for the 100m dash. Brooke Crosby (12.51), Audrey Seefeld placed second (12.83), and Rachel Rademacher came in third (13:03). Maddie Wirtz-Olsen placed second in the 200m dash (29.84). Sun Prairie athletes ran unopposed in the 400m dash, with Janelle Schultz (1:07.58) earning the win.
Tiara Barksdale placed second in the 100m hurdles (18.58). Crosby won the 300m hurdles (48.26), and Seefeld took second place (49.64).
At distance, the Sun Prairie girls swept the 800m run, with Dani Thompson winning (2:28.38), Grace Kline in second place (2:35.02) and Natalie Johnson in third place (2:44.51). Reagan Zimmerman won the 1600m run with a finish of 5:30.63, and Kayleigh Knauss took third place (6:07.52).
The 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams (Marie Outlay, Iyana Chambers, Kaia Gassner, and Morgan Cross) won in 54.95 and 1:56.32, respectively. The 4x400 team (Thompson, Zimmerman, Bella Keefe, N. Johnson) won in 4:37.69.
Cross won the long jump (16’5”), Barksdale won triple jump (30’6”), and Victoria Sands won the high jump (4’8”). Tyra Anderson placed third in shot put (Sun Prairie, 28’1”) and Lauren Adams won discus (85’2”). In pole vault, Seefeld won the event at 10’.
Up next
Back in action after Vault Fest on May 15, hosting exclusively pole vaulters from around the state, the track teams will host Madison Memorial on Tuesday, May 18 (4:30 p.m.) and Madison West on Friday, May 21 (4:30 p.m.).