With a two-win record thus far this season, the Sun Prairie High School softball team is starting strong and recorded a win and a loss this week.
“Every game is a stepping stone,” said Sun Prairie head coach Jamie Olson. “The girls are playing well together.”
Sun Prairie 14 Madison La Follette 1
After a strong showing from freshman right-hand pitcher Taylor Baker last week, senior Kiana Patterson took the win in the April 30th game. Patterson pitched four innings, allowing LaFollette’s only run, four hits, four strikeouts, and a walk. Sophomore Isabel Royle pitched the fifth and final inning for the outing, with three strikeouts and no hits.
The Cardinals stacked up the hits. Sophomore Isabel Royle went 2 for 2 at the plate, senior Ellie Rademacher went 2 for 4, and freshman Taylor Baker went 2 for 3.
Verona 13,
Sun Prairie 8
After a loss to Verona, Sun Prairie rematched on May 6 (results to be reported in a future issue). Verona senior Alyssa Bostley was the key reason for the Wildcat win, smacking two home runs and a double on her way to an 8 runs batted in (RBI) performance against the Cardinals.
The fifth inning did the Cards in – that’s when Verona scored five runs to overtake Sun Prairie 11-6 on the way to the victory.
“We’re only better here on out, with adjustments,” said Olson. “Going in, we knew it would be a tough matchup.”
Top hitters were Taylor Baker at 2 for 3, pitching the top five innings, and Isabel Royle at 2 for 3, who also pitched two innings for one hit, two runs, and three strikeouts.
