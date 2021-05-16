The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) has identified the State Tournament event locations, venues and schedules for boys golf, baseball and softball this spring.
The locations, venues and schedules for the boys golf, baseball and softball State Tournaments have been altered from some of their traditional formats and locations in continued accommodations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Boys Golf (detailed schedule)
Monday-Tuesday, June 14-15
Division 1 - Wild Rock Golf Club, Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
Divisions 2 & 3 - Trappers Turn Golf Club, Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
Baseball (detailed schedule)
Friday, June 25
Division 1 - Quarterfinals - Herr-Baker Stadium, Marian University, Fond du Lac, Wis.
Monday-Thursday, June 28-July 1
Division 1, 2, 3 & 4 - Semifinals and Finals - Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute, Wis.
Softball (detailed schedule)
Monday, June 28
Division 1 - Quarterfinals - Bay Port High School, Green Bay, Wis.
Monday-Wednesday, June 28-30
Divisions 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 - Semifinals and Finals, King Park, UW-Green Bay
For more detailed information about the State Tournament schedules, times and locations, visit the WIAA website and each sport’s respective Tournament page. Additional details will be posted on the website when they become available.
Since 1994, the State Boys Golf Championships have been held at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison prior to the cancellation of the spring seasons in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the State Softball Tournament has been held at Goodman Diamond in Madison since 2002.
Fox Cities Stadium has been the home of the State Baseball Tournament since 1998.
