The Sun Prairie High School varsity baseball coaching staff will tell you that every team is different in some respects. Yet, there are also similarities that has made the Cardinals successful year in and year out. The 2021 team had the same ingredients as the other Sun Prairie state championship teams.
Pitching coach Tyler Payne, who has been a varsity assistant for five years, has noticed a lot of common traits that each team brings each season.
“Each day these guys come to the ballpark they work their tails off,” he said. “They are together as one. They have great leaders and when there are valleys and peaks, they hang in there and do whatever it takes to get the W.
He added, “This is a deep team and we have some young guys helping us out as well. There’s not a ton of difference each year, but each team is hungry and they just want to get it done.”
Long-time assistant Peter Gumina, shared similar thoughts.
“First of all, this team is different because this team is the first from post-pandemic,” he said. “So that changes everything and requires all of these kids to stay focused on what is in front of them versus what they lost last year. We lost a hell of a good group of seniors last year and that still hurts because of the quality of people they were. As far as this group, you don’t know who is going to do it every day. We’ve got a ton of senior leadership and those nine guys kind of drive the engine. And that’s the big difference.
“On the field, every team is special. What makes this special is we’re doing it with Rob (Hamilton), Jack (Marchese) and Tyler (Payne). Win or lose, we’ve got the best and tightest coaching staff in the state. I’m not breaking my arm to pat ourselves on the back. It’s the players, but coaching with those other three dudes makes it fun. And having these great kids makes it special every year.”
Jack Marchese, who has also been a long-time assistant, shared the same feelings.
“First off, we learn from the best. There’s no one better than Rob Hamilton,” he said. “He’s an incredible coach in all aspects of the game — how to carry yourself and teaches you how represent yourself in the community the right way. We’re so much about that as wins and losses. We’re really talented and have really good guys. I think we’ve done a lot to teach these guys how to play the right way.
“Each team has different personalities, but similar in the way that they refuse to lose. When you play for Sun Prairie you always have a target on your back because of at the success we’ve had. But these kids are tough and they respond to the challenge. A lot of credit to our head man (Hamilton). He does it the right way and I’ve learned so much from him.”
Hamilton is appreciative of his assistants and what they’ve contributed to the program.
“I feel really good about the program,” he said. “I love all the coaches we have that make it happen. We’ve got a lot of lower level coaches who work hard. We have a great Little League association and we’ve got great community support that allows us to keep this program going. It is a big team effort.”
Hamilton added, “Sun Prairie baseball is always about having fun and playing the game the right way. You don’t get to state without being fundamentally sound, having good leadership and captains, and we’ve been fortunate to have players who buy into what we are trying to teach them.”