The Sun Prairie High School Softball team squeaked in another meeting with Janesville Parker (the first was Monday, May 24) on Wednesday, May 26 at Janesville, before the cold and rain came Thursday and a home match with Stevens Point suffered a rainout.
Sun Prairie 17 , Janesville Parker 2
At Janesville, the Cardinals defeated the Vikings 17-2, but they worked hard to earn their win.
“The girls had two runs in the first inning, but didn’t score again until the fifth inning, and then in the sixth and seventh innings, they shut them down,” said head coach Jamie Olson. “Ella Wesphal had a 3-run home run in the fifth and went 3-4 [in hitting] for a great night.”
Isabel Royle went 3 for 6, Ellie Rademacher was 2 for 4, and Grace Rudland brought strength to the end of the batting roster by going 3-4. Sophomore Isabel Royle pitched all seven innings for the Cardinals, with 10 strikeouts, seven hits allowed, and no walks.
Olson said, “I’m proud of their demeanor, they are working hard and with upcoming conference matches and the goal to get back to state, they have to keep their heads.”
Up next
You can catch a game nearly every day this week. The Sun Prairie Softball Team travels to Madison Memorial High School (Jefferson Middle School, 3:30 p.m.) on June 1, rematching at home June 3 (5 p.m.). The Cardinals will also play rescheduled Beloit Memorial High School on June 2 at Beloit and face Middleton on June 4 at Middleton.