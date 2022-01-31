Sun Prairie educator and track and field coach Joel Block (right) was one of three coaches in the country to be named Coach of the Year by the USA Track and Field Pole Vault Development committee for his dedication, service to and success in the pole vault.
“During the pandemic, Coach Joel Block single-handedly kept the pole vault moving forward in the United States through the creation and contribution of his online YouTube Channel, Pole Vault Coaching Education Series," wrote USA Track and Field.
"The educational series featured 20 of the most renowned coaches and athletes from throughout the world and was the catalyst for the incredible performance increase in American Pole Vaulting during the pandemic," USATF added. "His commitment as a member of the Pole Vault Summit National Staff and to his Sun Prairie High School Pole Vault Program are two additional reasons this honor is deservingly bestowed upon him.”
“There are many deserving individuals in the United States, however, these three individuals stand out for their lifelong contributions and success in the pole vault,” said USATF Development, Men’s and Women’s National Chairperson, Brian Yokoyama.
Block also was the recipient of the Robert E. Fraley Chairman’s Award earlier this year for his unselfish and unheralded support of the pole vault in the United States.
“It is a great honor to be recognized by the pole vault community. I am very fortunate to be supported by so many great coaching mentors, friends, athletes, and my family,” said Block. “I strive to grow and provide the best for my athletes and the pole vault community; without them, none of this would be possible.”
Eric Nee, Sun Prairie Area School District’s Athletic and Activities Director, praised Block.
“Our district is lucky to have coaches that go above to make sure our student-athletes can succeed inside and outside of the classroom," Nee said. "Coach Block definitely deserves this recognition and I appreciate his dedication to our student-athletes. ”
Block will be presented the Coach of the Year award in January at the National Pole Vault Summit in Reno, Nevada. More than 3,000 pole vaulters, pole vault coaches, and fans will be in attendance at the three-day summit.