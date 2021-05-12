The City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is encouraging families to get outside this weekend and explore the many parks in the City of Sun Prairie Park system.
The event, called Parker N. Rex’s FUN Prairie Five Park Challenge, challenges residents to visit five parks in the system that they have never visited on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16.
The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department’s official mascot, a dinosaur named Parker N. Rex, is promoting the event and has been spotted out in the park system hiding a life-like dinosaur bust in one of the city’s parks to add to the excitement of the challenge.
There is no pre-registration required to participate – families can participate at their leisure throughout the weekend. SPPRF is asking those who do participate to take a photo of your family playing at each park your visit, then e-mail the photos to rec@cityofsunprairie.com before noon on Monday, May 17.
All those who send photos will receive a free Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department swag bag filled with goodies and prizes.
If your family happens to find the dinosaur bust that Parker N. Rex hid, leave it there and take a picture of it. Then, include the photo in your full photo submission to the department.
All families who find the bust will be entered into a giveaway for a $25 credit to be used for SPPRF programs.
SPPRF staff have put together a list of their recommendations of parks to visit, which include Windy Ridge Park (3161 Bull Run), Thoreau Park (1521 Thoreau Drive), Vandenburg Heights Park (1020 Vandenburg Street), Hunter’s Ridge Park (951 Huntington Drive) and Sheehan Park – West (1115 Linnerud Drive). A full listing and map of city parks can be found online at: https://tinyurl.com/SP5ParkChallengeMap
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.