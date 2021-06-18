The Sun Prairie High School boys and girls track teams hosted the WIAA Regionals on Monday, June 14, with both teams emerging as regional champions for the first time since 2017.
The girls’ team finished with 158 points and the boys’ team finished with 133 points.
“There’s really nothing better than seeing both teams celebrate, taking photos with plaques,” said Doug Maughan, head coach. “It’s fantastic for both girls and boys to share the honor. Times here aren’t as important as advancing and resting up for sectionals.”
Teams from both inside and outside the Big 8 conference competed, including Beloit Memorial, Madison LaFollette, Oregon, Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig, Milton, Stoughton, Oregon, and Sun Prairie.
“It was amazing to host,” Maughan added. The top four competitors in each event advanced to sectionals, and in sectionals, the top three athletes will move on to state.
Boys Results – Alex Maggitt won the 100m dash final race (11.54). In the 200m dash finals, Jace Stolte placed fourth (24.13) and Ben Olson placed second in the 400m dash (52.33).
In distance, Jonah Marshall earned third place in the 1600m run (4:50.48) and Mateo Alverado Venegas placed second in the 3200m run (10:11.80).
In the boys’ 110m hurdles final race, Sun Prairie’s Lucas Holmen took third place in 16.31, followed by Dashle Maughan (16.55) in fourth place.
Holmen also placed fourth in the 300m hurdles (43.85).Every relay team had strong finishes, even with substitutes for injuries. The 4x100 relay team of James Anhalt, Maggit, Jerry Kaminski, and Blake Sorenson placed second (44.91).
The 4x200 team won in 1:32.70 (Anhalt, Devin Frank, Sorenson, and Stolte). The 4x400 team of Frank, Anhalt, Isaiah Mielke, and Olson finished second at 3:30.73, and the 4x800 team of Joseph Stoll, Markee Taylor, Tyler Stoll, and Alvarado Venegas finished third (8:19.44).
In field events, Maggit took third in long jump, (19’6.25”), Miles Adkins grabbed fourth place in pole vault (10’6”), and Aidan Grob and Mason Sutton earned the top two spots in the shot-put event (45’9.75” and 44’6.25”).
Girls’ Results – Morgan Cross earned second place in the 200m dash (26.79). In distance, Dani Thompson won the 1600m run (5:25.26) and won again in the 3200m run (11:21.42), with Reagan Zimmerman behind here in third place (12:12.22).
Brooke Crosby won the girls’ 100m hurdles finals in 15.88, followed by Seefeld (16.77) at second place. Crosby also won the 300m hurdles (48.39).
The 4x100 relay team, comprised of Elena Lipinski, Rachel Rademacher, Maddie Wirtz-Olsen, and Cross, placed third (51.90). The 4x200, 4x400, and 4x800 relay teams all impressively grabbed first place finishes.
Crosby, Rademacher, Seefeld, and Cross stopped the competition in the 4x200 (1:47.69); Ellen Darmstadter, Rademacher, Janelle Schulz, and Kate Kopotic owned the 4x400 (4:14.74), and Darmstadter, Grace Kline, Schultz, and Kopotic finished the 4x800 strong in 10:09.97.
In field events, Cross placed fourth in the long jump (16’8”) and Lauren Adams grabbed second place for triple jump (33’4”). Seefeld won the pole vault (10’6”), Natalia Figueroa placed third (9’6”), and Emily Mickelson placed fourth (9’).
Up next
Sectionals were held in Beloit on Thursday, June 17 (before this issue went to press), and will be reported in a later issue.