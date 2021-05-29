The Sun Prairie High School track teams took on Madison West High School at home on Friday, May 21.
The boys’ team won 83-22 and the girls’ team won 110-2.
Senior Dani Thompson broke into the top ten times in SPHS history with her 3200m run (11:15.8) and sophomore Alex Maggit broke the sophomore track long jump record with a 21’0” leap.
“Dani trained all off-season and is going to Florida State [for college] to run track and cross-country,” said Doug Maughan, head coach. “It’s exciting to see these times to get ready for regionals, sectionals, and state.”
Maughan added Maggit also trained during the off-season and was “laser focused” during the meet.
“All the kids were excited to compete at home on a Friday night under the lights, and show off all their hard work,” he said.
Boys’ Results – Maggit won the top spot in the 100m dash (11.37), with Cortez LeGrant in third place (11.51). LeGrant won the 200m dash (23.4).
In the 400m dash, the Cardinals took the top three spots: in first, Ben Olson (54.09); second Devin Frank (54.19); and third Jonathan Weah (55.85). In the boys’ 110m hurdles, Lucas Holmen won in 16.07, Dashle Maughan finished second (17.01), and Mason Rix finished third (17.09).
Holmen also took the 300m hurdles (46.51), Maughan placed second in 47.14, and Jackson Koppen placed third (47.58).
At distance, Mateo Alvarado Venegas won the 1600m run with a finish of 4:34.76, followed by Tyler Stoll at second place (4:42.77), and Joe Stoll at third place (4:44.66).
The 4x100 relay team of Anhalt, Maggit, Kaminski, and LeGrant won with a 45.28 finish time, and Vue, Stolte, Kauppinen, and McLean ran unopposed in the 4x200 relay, in 1:42.28.
Maggit won the long jump (at 21’0”), followed by Kaminski in second place (19’1”), and Kauppinen in third place (18’6 ½”). Kaleel Malon won triple jump (35’0”), Nick Oehrlein finished second (34’4”), and Kauppinen placed third (32’10”).
Koppen won the high jump (5’6”). Evan Malcore won the shot-put contest (45’) and Aidan Grob took third (41’10”). Cole Ledrowski won discus (114’4”) and Devin Ruplinger placed third (78’5”).
In pole vault, Miles Adkins won at 10’6”.
Girls’ Results – The Sun Prairie girls took the top three spots for the 100m dash. Rachel Rademacher won (13.12), Elena Lipinski placed second (13.62), and Maddie Wirtz-Olsen came in third (13.64).
Rademacher also won the 200m dash (27.58), Wirtz-Olsen placed second (29.15), and Alexis Shemanek received third place (29.41). In the 400m dash, Sun Prairie earned the top two spots: Kate Kopotic with the win (1:05.13), and Morgan Cross in second place (1:08.08).
The Cardinals did well in 100m hurdles, with top runner Audrey Seefeld (16.45), Tiara Barksdale in second place (18.51), and Nicole Kooji rounding out third place (18.89). At distance, the Sun Prairie girls swept the 800m run, with Ellen Darmstadter winning (2:29.66), Kopotic in second place (2:32.53) and Janelle Schultz in third place (2:37.33).
Grace Kline won the 1600m run with a finish of 5:44.02, and Natalie Johnson took second place (5:52.51). At 3200m, Thompson finished first, followed by Reagan Zimmerman in second place (12:00.89) and Kayleigh Knauss in third place (13:08.81). The 4x100 relay team (Shemanek, Gassner, Shepard, and Outlay) won in 55.91.
The 4x200 relay team of Stover, Haak, Schuster, and Metcalf finished first in 2:08:21. The 4x400 team (Crosby, Schultz, Rademacher, and Kopotic) won in 4:21.98. Cross won the long jump (15’ 2 1/2”), Barksdale won triple jump (29’ 7 1/2”), and Victoria Sands won the high jump (4’4”).
Tyra Anderson won shot-put (Sun Prairie, 31’7”) and Lauren Adams won discus (85’5”). In pole vault, Seefeld won the event at 10’.
Quad Meet
On Tuesday, May 25, the track teams faced Janesville Parker, Janesville Craig, and Middleton, hosted by Janesville Craig.
Maughan said some of the varsity athletes took this event off to prepare for the upcoming Arrowhead Invite, so some second- and third-string athletes gained some high-level experience.
Official scores were not kept.
Boys’ Results – Calvin Petri earned second place in the 400m junior varsity dash (1:00.86). Rix finished second in the varsity 110m hurdles (17.33). The varsity 4x100 relay team of Schults, Shanahan, Page, and McLean finished second (48.49).
The varsity 4x200 relay team of Rangel, Guerrier, Fischer, and Stanfield placed second (1:45.8). In the 800m run, Markee Taylor placed third at varsity (2:09.04). Nathan Bailey took third place in the 3200m run (11:53.71).
In field events, Adkins won the pole vault (10’) and Brady Shanahan placed third.
Girls’ Results – Notable finishes included a 100m dash varsity third place for Kaia Gassner (13.91), and third place JV finishes for Marie Outlay (14.33) and Natalya Lythjohan (14.95) in their respective heats.
At 100m JV hurdles, Mara Shepard (2nd, 21.18) and Anesa Ahmeti (3rd, 21.48) placed. Kooji had a third-place finish at 300m varsity hurdles. In the 4x100 relay, the varsity team of Outlay, Eveans, Gassner, and Crowley placed third (55.71). Johnson picked up a varsity win in the 1600m run (5:55.8).Jorja Coutts earned second place in the triple jump (28’8”).
Up next
The track teams will compete in the Arrowhead Invitational on Friday, May 28 and host Madison LaFollette High School on Tuesday, June 8 at Sun Prairie High School, beginning at 4:30 p.m.