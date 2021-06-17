Two Sun Prairie High School varsity boys golfers made it to the Big Eight Boys Golf All-Conference team — sophomore Tyler Schick was named to the second team and sophomore Alex Oehrlein was named to the Honorable Mention team.
The Big 8 Boys Golf All-conference team includes the following players:
First team
Andrew Aune (12) Verona Area
Jacob Beckman (12) Middleton Player of Year
Dain Johnson (9) Middleton
Griffin Oberneder (11) Beloit Memorial
Alec Sosnowski (11) Middleton
Second team
Wyatt Marshall (9) Janesville Craig
Silas Pickhardt (12) Madison Memorial
Isaac Schmidt (11) Madison Memorial
Tyler Schick (10) Sun Prairie
Zach Zimmerman (10) Verona Area
Honorable Mention
HM Kai Wong (10) Beloit Memorial
HM Bryce Sullivan (9) Janesville Craig
HM Grady Skoglund (11) Janesville Parker
HM Noah Lopez (11) Madison East
HM Will Arkin (9) Madison La Follette
HM Sam Godager (10) Madison Memorial
HM Aaron Gannon (12) Madison West
HM Alex Oehrlein (10) Sun Prairie
HM Jake Rebholz (12) Verona Area
Coach of the Year -- Tom Cabalka, Middleton.