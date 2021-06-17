Tyler Schick

Sun Prairie’s Tyler Schick was named to the Big Eight Conference second team for golf.

 File/Calahan Steed

Two Sun Prairie High School varsity boys golfers made it to the Big Eight Boys Golf All-Conference team — sophomore Tyler Schick was named to the second team and sophomore Alex Oehrlein was named to the Honorable Mention team.

The Big 8 Boys Golf All-conference team includes the following players:

First team

Andrew Aune (12) Verona Area

Jacob Beckman (12) Middleton Player of Year

Dain Johnson (9) Middleton

Griffin Oberneder (11) Beloit Memorial

Alec Sosnowski (11) Middleton

Second team

Wyatt Marshall (9) Janesville Craig

Silas Pickhardt (12) Madison Memorial

Isaac Schmidt (11) Madison Memorial

Tyler Schick (10) Sun Prairie

Zach Zimmerman (10) Verona Area

Honorable Mention

HM Kai Wong (10) Beloit Memorial

HM Bryce Sullivan (9) Janesville Craig

HM Grady Skoglund (11) Janesville Parker

HM Noah Lopez (11) Madison East

HM Will Arkin (9) Madison La Follette

HM Sam Godager (10) Madison Memorial

HM Aaron Gannon (12) Madison West

HM Alex Oehrlein (10) Sun Prairie

HM Jake Rebholz (12) Verona Area

Coach of the Year -- Tom Cabalka, Middleton.

