And now it stands at nine.
That’s the number of WIAA Division 1 state championships accumulated by the Sun Prairie High School baseball team after defeating Bay Port, 11-2, Thursday evening, July 1, in the state title game at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
It was the 16th state appearance for the Cardinals, who had finished runner-up at state in 2017 and 2019, but this time exchanged silver for gold.
As has been the case for a good majority of games this season, No. 1 seeded Sun Prairie used a couple of highly productive innings to pull away from No. 2 seeded Bay Port. Against the Pirates, the Cardinals used a five-run fifth inning and a six-run sixth inning to break open what had been a scoreless tie through four innings.
In contrast to the semifinal game against Menomonee Falls that included 10 errors, Sun Prairie was fundamentally sound in pretty much every area. However, after Carson Shepard led off the bottom of the first inning, taking the first pitch and delivering a single, the Cardinals then went 15 straight batters without a hit.
The hitless streak was broken in the bottom of the fifth by Sun Prairie’s bottom half of the order. After one out, Carter Wambach and Addison Ostrenga both singled. The second out followed, but Davis Hamilton broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single to right field.
“When I walked up the plate, I knew it was time to get it done,” said Hamilton. “A lot of seniors in the off-season put a lot of pressure on us to get it done and all credit to them. Their hard work paid off. That hit was for them. Even though we didn’t score early, we knew eventually we were going to get it done.”
Josh Caron then delivered a two-run triple for a 3-0 lead.
Bay Port changed pitchers, but the momentum remained with the Cardinals as Liam Moreno walked, Jackson Hunley was hit by a pitch and Durlin Radlund walked to bring home a run. Brady Stevens also walked to account for the fifth run of the inning.
Hunley, once again, did his part on the mound as he held the Pirates scoreless during the four innings he pitched. He allowed just three hits, no walks and he struck out four. Hunley, a sophomore, has been Mr. Dependable for the Cardinals during the tournament run, and he delivered once again in both the semifinal and championship games.
“I believe going into the fifth inning I was around 92 pitches (only 100 are allowed) and I handed it off to Josh and he got it done,” said Hunley. “This is just unreal. We went into the season knowing we were going to get here and we did it. I can’t thank Coach Hamilton enough for trusting in me.”
Caron replaced Hunley in the fifth inning and despite giving up a walk and a single, he also struck out two.
Bay Port, however, got on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth. Caron struck out the first two batters he faced before giving up a walk and a single to Elijah Frank. James Bornick then brought both runners home with a single. But Caron then struck out the next hitter to end the Pirates’ scoring.
A six-run sixth inning put the game out of reach. Addison Ostrenga led off with a single and Shepard reached on an error before Hamilton drove in both runners with a single — his third RBI of the game. Caron then walked before a pair of strikeouts followed. But Radlund kept things alive with a two-run single. Stevens walked and Wambach came through with a two-run double to boost Sun Prairie’s lead to 11-2.
Caron finished things off by retiring three of the four hitters he faced in the top of the seventh inning as his teammates buried him under the dog pile in celebration of a state championship.
“That was a big team win and I couldn’t be more proud of my teammates,” said Caron, the Big Eight Conference player of the year. “I’m on top of the world right now. I knew I was going to have to pitch longer than I normally do. But when my name was called, I just stepped up and I knew I would.”
Caron said despite going four innings without a run, he was confident the runs were about to come.
“We were definitely getting antsy,” he said. “We just finally put the barrel on the ball and it’s something we’ve done all year. I just couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”
The Cardinals finished with nine hits. Hamilton was 2x3, scoring twice and driving in three runs. Radlund was 1x3 and also drove in three runs. Wambach was 2x4 and had two RBI. Caron was 1x3 and had two RBI. Addison Ostrenga was 2x4 and scored twice. Shepard was 1x4.
Caron took the mound win after pitching three innings and giving up two earned runs on four hits, walking two and striking out five.
Defensively, Sun Prairie took advantage of two running blunders by Bay Port in the second inning. Hamilton, playing shortstop, bobbled a grounder, but recovered in time to throw out a runner who tried to advance to third. A relay throw from left fielder Sam Ostrenga to home plate was turned into the third out as Caron took the throw and fired to Moreno at third to catch a runner trying to get back to the bag.
“It was an awesome team win and indescribable,” said Hamilton, a junior. “This is really special and to win it with my dad makes it that much more special.”
For the nine seniors on the team, it was the way they had hoped to conclude their high school baseball careers.
“It’s obviously a huge team goal that we all came in with,” said Stevens, who also celebrated an undefeated football season at quarterback. “It’s not about me, it’s about the team and we came in with the goal to win every game. Our goal in football was to win the last game and it was the same for baseball and we accomplished that. This is the most fun I’ve ever had and playing with these nine seniors and I can’t imagine playing without them. And it’s going to be weird going forward, but no better way than to go out than winning the championship game.”
Moreno had similar feelings.
“From the very beginning, we knew we had a team that could win it all. We’re just happy that we finished it off. It was burning deep down that we wanted to win this for the seniors. Give their pitcher Gavin Rusch credit. He kept us off balance and so kudos to him. We finally got to him, but he pitched well for the first four innings. I still can’t believe it right now. I’m just soaking it all in and we just love it.”
Shepard, the leadoff hitter this season, said the team’s goal was accomplished.
“We came into the season with really high expectations and the goal was to win the state championship,” he said. “When the same group lost in the state championship in 2019, all the seniors on this team really dedicated ourselves to getting better. What I’ll remember most is we all started the season with the same goal and we really brought it together and were on the same page. Everyone did their part and this (gold) feels better than silver.”
Hamilton reflects on title game
“Offensively, this is just one of those teams that eventually we are going to score,” he said of what has been a consistent pattern the entire season. “And we played really good defense other than the first game today. And our pitchers don’t walk a ton and they make you beat them.
“We lost Brady Stevens (arm injury) and I didn’t know if we were going to have enough pitching. But these other guys all stepped up and did an awesome job and they weren’t going to be denied.”
Added the head coach, “I just can’t say enough good things about Jackson Hunley and what he did being only a sophomore. He just did an awesome job right off the bat for us. And then Josh Caron came in and did what he’s done all year long. He’s mentally tough and he wants the ball. He did a great job as well.
Hamilton said that after a not-so-pretty win over Menomonee Falls, it was simply sitting down with his players and saying, “We know we can play better than this and how about we make this the best game of the year. Why not? Let’s not shy away from being on the big stage. Let’s embrace it and have fun with it. It’s just a baseball game. It doesn’t have to be bigger than it is. It’s just a high school baseball game and we’re just going to got out and have fun. And the kids were awesome.”
Summing up the 2021 season, Hamilton said to his players, “You said you were going to come back and change what happened in 2019 (runner-up finish) and they were true to their word. And the reason they did is all the hard work they put into it. This is a hard working baseball group. They really get after it, so I’m happy for them. Good guys, hard workers and they like the moment.”
Hamilton added, “This may have been one of our better senior classes. They hung together as a group and wanted to get it done and they did.”
Read expanded state baseball coverage and see a combined salute to Sun Prairie State Baseball and Softball teams in the Tuesday, July 6 issue of the Sun Prairie Star.