Sun Prairie High School’s Class of 2021 has three varsity athletes who received appointments as cadets to three different military academies — Owen Konopacki, JP Anhalt and Katie Kopotic — who have already joined the Air Force, Naval and Army academies.
Each one had their own reasons, motivations and even had tough conversations with their parents about what might happen during their military service.
But the Sun Prairie Star also wanted to know about their experiences graduating during their senior year of COVID-19, their plans for military service, their concerns about military service given the current climate around the world, and reflections on their experiences in Sun Prairie.
Konopacki, the kicker for the Sun Prairie High School football team who also participated in multiple events in track, finished his academic career with a 3.92 grade point average, taking multiple advanced placement (AP) classes towards an intended study of engineering at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
“I became interested in military service at a very young age because we have a proud military history dating back to my great grandpa who served in World War II in the Army, my grandpa who served in Vietnam in the Air Force, my dad who served in Desert Storm in the Army National Guard, and my brother who is currently serving as an Army National Guardsmen,” Konopacki said. “I became interested in the Air Force branch by going to EAA at Oshkosh my freshman year and fell in love with watching the fighter jets.”
“I ran cross country and track in high school, and will continue doing so at West Point,” Kopotic replied. “I was told about the service academies by my precalculus teacher Mrs. Rogers (an Annapolis grad), and I was immediately interested.
“Prior to this I was planning on doing ROTC through UW Madison,” Kopotic recalled. “The combination of military service, athletics, and their academic programs was something that checked off every box for me, and after speaking with West Point cadets and alumni I found that it was the community I wanted to be a part of.”
Anhalt, the only Sun Prairie athlete who will not continue his athletic career at his chosen military academy, said athletics were not a pivotal factor in his appointment to the Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md.
“I am particularly proud of my soccer team’s undefeated 2021 alternate season and am honored to have been a member of the 2020-2021 Boys State Championship Team and a member of the 2020 State Champion 200 Freestyle Relay and the 2021 record setting winning 200 Freestyle Relay,” Anhalt said.
“This year, I decided to branch out and run track for the first time as a senior. I have really enjoyed it and wished I had started sooner,” Anhalt added, adding that he competed at the State Track Meet this Saturday.
“I am humbled to have received the 2020-2021 Bob Mitchell American Legion Post 333 Athlete of the Year Award,” Anhalt said.
“I am drawn to the US Naval Academy because it offers a world-class education that doesn’t focus solely on academics or athletics, but looks to develop leaders of character dedicated to service of others,” Anhalt added. “Opportunities to grow and perform both inside and outside of the classroom are vast. The military and the Navy in particular, offers me many career paths in my chosen profession, Nuclear Engineering.”
All three admitted that COVID-19 sidetracked them.
“Not being able to attend High School in person during the pandemic was a challenge,” Anhalt said. “This certainly wasn’t the senior year I envisioned. COVID has made it difficult to stay positive, especially since the rules changed on a frequent basis.
“Despite the uncertainty, there were some positive outcomes to the pandemic,” Anhalt said, adding that he spent more time with his family and found other ways to stay connected with friends.
“While not the same as before, we were able to connect virtually through social media and online gaming. A small bubble of friends occasionally met for outdoor socially distanced events, such as golfing, swimming, fishing, hiking and hunting. Maintaining these connections was critical to my overall well-being.
“I remained committed to my overall health and physical fitness. Being fit strengthens both the mind and body. Having a high school swim and soccer season was important to me,” Anhalt said. “Even though the swim season looked questionable, my teammates and I remained committed and found ways to stay in shape. We scheduled pool time whenever possible and worked on overall strength training. I believe that our commitment and positive attitudes is what lead us to becoming State Champions. Despite the obstacles in our path, we came together and found a way to succeed.
“Taking advantage of in-person learning as soon as it was offered,” Anhalt added. “also helped me keep focused on my goals.”
Kopotic said the application processes for the US military academies were very different this year.
“All my nomination interviews were virtual, and I wasn’t able to see campus in person. However, since this was something I was set on for years, I didn’t feel anxious about making the right choice,” Kopotic added.
“I opened my application in May of 2020 and accepted my appointment in late November of the same year. Due to COVID, I didn’t experience most of the things that are supposed to happen senior year, but it wasn’t a negative thing for me,” Kopotic said. “I know I’m in the minority here, but I didn’t mind the change of pace and I’ll certainly get to appreciate the communal aspects of the academy a lot more.”
Konopacki was offered scholarships by Army and then Air Force to play football, then decided in June 2020 to commit to the Air Force Academy.
“After committing I started working on the application process which included things like getting a congressional nomination and extensive medical and background checks,” Konopacki said. “With COVID, it made it hard because I was unable to ever meet the coaches and see the facilities in person. Learning virtually was also hard with COVID because it did not compare to how I could have learned in person but I was able to get through it with the support of my friends and family.”
Kopotic plans to serve five years in the Army after graduating from West Point, but doesn’t know what might happen after that. “I’m interested in West Point’s engineering programs, as well as their cyber and Russian programs,” Kopotic added. “My ultimate career path depends on my experiences throughout the next nine years, but I anticipate they’ll align with the majors mentioned above.”
Anhalt said his paternal great-grandfather and maternal grandfather both served during active war time, World War II and the Korean Wars respectively, while his parents served differently: his father, Patrick, was the Sun Prairie Police Chief and his mother served as a Captain with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. JP Anhalt said watching them serve drives him to serve.
“I am particularly drawn to the Navy because of the opportunities it offers in my chosen field of Nuclear Engineering,” JP Anhalt added. “While at the academy, I am interested in joining the parachute team and taking advantage of all the opportunities available.”
Konopacki said his plans include becoming a fighter pilot, beginning with flight school in Texas, and aiming for an assignment in Florida.
“My ultimate goal is to become at least a Major in the Air Force and do my 20 years of service,” Konopacki added. “I arrived at these decisions through talks with my family and conversations with other service members.”
All three admitted to being concerned about the perception of U.S. military abroad, but not allowing that to impact their decision making.
“My family has been fully supportive of my decision to attend West Point. It’s a huge commitment, but one that I’ve researched thoroughly,” Kopotic added. “Fifty years ago, women weren’t even allowed at this institution and now the U.S. military is making a push for diversity and inclusivity, as that’s what accurately reflects our country.”
“I understand that continued conflict, requiring military intervention, is a reality,” Anhalt replied. “However, I am dedicated to serving our country and understand that with service there is sometimes sacrifice. My parents have always been supportive of me and my goals and are particularly proud of my decision to serve my country.”
“With the current climate I am not worried because our military is very supported throughout the world,” Konopacki replied, “and is the best to offer security and support. My parents fully understand this as well, and are very supportive of my decisions.”
While Kopotic didn’t reply to questions about Sun Prairie, both Anhalt and Konopacki will have fond memories of Sun Prairie even after Sun Prairie West High School opens for the 2022-23 school year.
“Sun Prairie has offered me great opportunities to allow me to pursue my dreams of playing football in college and at my dream school,” Konopacki replied. “The community is very strong and that was proven after the explosion in downtown sun prairie that took place the summer of 2018. The community rallied together to help support families that lost loved ones and property. With the building of a second high school it shows that the sun prairie is continuing to grow because people want to be apart of the great community.”
“I was born and raised in Sun Prairie and will always cherish the memories I have made here,” Anhalt concluded. “While we are heading in many different directions, I have made life-long friends here that I know I can always count on. I am proud to say I am from Sun Prairie and will continue to represent our community positively.”