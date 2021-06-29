GREEN BAY – With the bases loaded and one out, Sophia Royle felt pressure to come through for her team.
The Sun Prairie sophomore looked down to coach Jamie Olson for the sign: bunt.
Royle squared around and made contact as courtesy runner Stella Ewoldt crept down the third-base line as the potential first run of a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game. The ball pushed foul.
Royle glanced down to Olson again for the next sign: swing away.
Chippewa Falls pitcher Hannah Aldrich had been pitching outside all game, so Royle had an inkling that’s where the ball would be placed.
“I just told myself, if it’s there just go with it,” Royle said. “Just take the pitch.”
A fastball came in a little low, but Royle took a good swing and hit it toward second base.
“I saw her dive for it and I saw it go past her glove and I was just running,” Royle said. “Then I saw the overthrow and I’m like, this is good. We’re going to keep going.”
In a wild sequence, Royle drove in two runs on the single and a third run scored on an error. Sun Prairie’s four-run fourth inning was all that was needed as the second-seeded Cardinals won 4-0 over No. 6-seeded Chippewa Falls on Wednesday afternoon at King Park on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus.
Sun Prairie has now reached the state championship game for the third straight season. The Cardinals won the title in 2018 and were state runners-up in ’19. Last year the season was cancelled due to the pandemic.
In this year’s state semifinal, one big inning was all Sun Prairie needed to punch its return ticket to the state title game.
“That’s how softball goes, it can be contagious,” Sun Prairie head coach Jamie Olson said. “Sometimes you just need that one inning, your girls to rally around each other and put the ball in play.”
For the second time on the day, freshman pitcher Tayler Baker threw a shutout. She scattered six hits and stranded seven runners on base. But she took a little different approach in the circle than she did in the state quarterfinal game against Beaver Dam just hours earlier.
“We used my changeup a lot more since I was getting a little tired,” Baker said. “My curveball was moving less, so we wanted to get them off their feet.”
Baker worked her way out of a tough situation in the fourth inning. With the game still scoreless, Chippewa Falls’ Madyson Baker hit a leadoff double. The next hitter hit a group ball to the left side that should have advanced Baker, but she stayed at second. Sun Prairie’s Baker then induced two more groundouts to get out of the inning unscathed.
If Chippewa Falls (25-6) had scored there, the game could have gone in a different direction for Sun Prairie (23-3). But the Sun Prairie players weren’t going to let that happen.
“I think after we saw them start to hit and with how good our defense was playing, I think we were like, let’s help out our defense and start scoring some runs,” Royle said. “I think it just really pushed us to get our bats going.”
The Sun Prairie hitters had a tough time getting going against Aldrich. She was a slower pitcher who threw a variety of off-speed balls.
“Like I’ve said before, we can hit those faster pitchers, but when we face those slower pitchers, we struggle a little bit,” Olson said. “But after a few innings we were able to get the timing down and play a little small ball and move the runners.”
Baker led off Sun Prairie’s half of the fourth with a single as Ewoldt came in to courtesy run. Isabel Royle legged out a bunt single and Kennedy Schaefer popped up a bunt that was nearly caught by the Chippewa Falls pitcher. However, all three runners ended up being safe.
With one out, Sophia Royle came to the plate for the aforementioned critical situation. She laced a base hit to score Ewoldt and her twin sister, Isabel Royle. Schaefer also came around to plate a run as the Chippewa Falls first baseman threw away the ball trying to cut down Schaefer at third. Royle ended up on third on the play and came around to score on a two-out single by Chloe Knoernschild – who led her team with two hits -- to put Sun Prairie up 4-0.
It took the Sun Prairie hitters four innings to plate a run in the state semifinal game. The players were a little worn out following the 8 a.m. start in the quarterfinals.
“We were up at 5:15 this morning, so I think we were maybe getting a little exhausted, but adrenaline kicked in and we just took over,” Royle said.
Added Olson: “We put it all out there that first game to get to here and we went and ate something, you get a little sluggish after that. I think they came in thinking, ‘We can do this, it’s a walk in the park.’ And I’m like, ‘No. We go in there like we’re facing Verona. You girls have to have that mentality that this is a team that wants it as bad as us.’ And they pulled through. It’s good to see.”
Getting a meaningful clutch hit in a state tournament game meant a lot to Sophia Royle.
Two years ago when she was in eight grade, Royle watched the Cardinals get to the state title game before losing.
“Watching those games, I just told myself, ‘I want to be there one day,’” Royle said. “It’s just crazy knowing that I could do it in my first year I was able to play in high school.”