Bring out the broom again for it was yet another sweep for the Sun Prairie High School baseball team.
The Cardinals climbed to 10-0 by defeating Janesville Craig twice — 11-2 Monday at Riverside Park, before completing the sweep Wednesday at Summit Credit Union Field, 5-4.
It was the fourth Big Eight Conference team Sun Prairie has swept this season.
Unlike the first game against Janesville Craig, Sun Prairie had to rally from a 4-0 deficit to win in the bottom of the seventh with one out.
Addison Ostrenga provided the game-winning hit, scoring his brother Sam, who came on as a pinch runner for Carter Wambach who opened the inning with a leadoff double. Drew Urban moved Sam Ostrenga to third on a sacrifice bunt and Addison Ostrenga then put the ball between the third baseman and shortstop to keep Sun Prairie’s record perfect.
“I told the kids we showed a little bit of character,” said Sun Prairie head coach Rob Hamilton. “We hadn’t been tested like that before. We were down four early and some of that was our fault. We didn’t play well behind Ethan (Petsch — staring pitcher) and he deserved better.
“But we showed a lot of character to hang in there and pull it off, 5-4. So I’m really happy.”
Hamilton was anything but happy the way his team started out in the first two innings. Petsch retired the first two hitters he faced before a pair of infield errors — the Cards’ only two errors of the game — led to a two-run single by Isaac Stried.
Two walks and three straight singles accounted for two more Craig runs in the second inning and a 4-0 lead. A double play started by Sun Prairie second baseman Davis Hamilton got the Cardinals out of a jam with the bases loaded.
The Cougars went down in order in the third and fourth innings, but started the fifth with a single. Another double play, again started by Hamilton, silenced Craig. The Cougars stranded two runners in the sixth. Carson Shepard used his range to throw out a runner in the seventh and the final out came when catcher Josh Caron threw out a runner trying to steal second.
Sun Prairie drew a pair of walks in the first and second innings, but failed to score. In the third inning, a single and a walk went for naught.
In the fourth inning, three walks, two hit batters and two hits led to four runs. Hamilton and Urban had singles in the inning, while Addison Ostrenga grounded out for an RBI and Brady Stevens grounded out to the pitcher that also scored a run. Jackson Hunley and Durlin Radlund both walked with the bases loaded to bring home runs.
It’s not often Sun Prairie has had less hits, 7-5, and more errors, 2-1, and come out victorious.
“We didn’t swing it well today and we haven’t been swinging it extremely well of late,” said Hamilton. “We’ve been working on it and hopefully we’ll get better at that. Defensively, we had two errors and that happens. But we’re really proud of Ethan Petsch. We took him out of the game and there was no complaining by him even though things didn’t go his way. And that’s the sign of a great teammate.
“And Jackson Hunley came in and just pitched a fantastic game. And we had some nice defensive plays early in the game and also at the end of the game. We’ll take this one and move on.”
Petsch pitched 1/1-3 innings and gave up three hits, two earned runs, walking three and striking out two. Hunley pitched 5-2/3 innings and allowed four hits, one walk and he struck out three to earn the win.
Sun Prairie finished with five hits — singles by Shepard, Hamilton, Addison Ostrenga and Urban and a double by Wambach. Addison Ostrenga drove in two runs, while Hunley, Radlund and Stevens each had one RBI.
Riverside victory
It was another one-sided game Monday at Riverside Park as the Cardinals disposed of the host Janesville Craig Cougars, 11-2.
Following pretty much the same script in the majority of its games this season, Sun Prairie jumped out to an 8-0 lead after three innings and never looked back.
“Scoring early and often again, and our pitching was able to take them out of any scoring opportunities early which deflated any thoughts Craig had getting into the game with a little bit of a rally,” said Hamilton. “I thought that was key to keep them at bay. And getting out to that 8-0 lead made things a little comfortable.”
Sun Prairie put a run on the scoreboard in the first inning as Shepard led off with a single and eventually stole home to put the Cards in front for good. Four runs were added to Sun Prairie’s lead in the second inning following two outs.
Addison Ostrenga got things started with a single. Stevens then reached on an error that scored Ostrenga. Shepard followed with an RBI-double and Davis Hamilton brought home Shepard with a triple. Hamilton scored the Cards’ fifth run of the game on a passed ball.
A three-run third inning boosted Sun Prairie’s lead to 8-0. Durlin Radlund led off with a walk and Wambach gets on by an infield error that scored Radlund. Addison Ostrenga, with one out, singled home Wambach. Ostrenga eventually scored on a passed ball.
The Cougars loaded the bases in the bottom of the third, but came up empty. Deflating the Cougars’ rally was Sun Prairie catcher Josh Caron, who scooped the ball out of the dirt and fired the ball to third baseman Drew Urban, who put the tag on a runner trying to steal. Stevens then struck out the next two hitters.
“Drew made a fantastic pick and tag on a short hopper from Josh Caron to get a runner out stealing,” said Hamilton. “It was a great play by both those guys.”
Janesville Craig did manage to score two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Singles by Hamilton and Caron and a sacrifice bunt by Radlund accounted for a Sun Prairie run in the fifth inning and a 9-2 lead. The Cards added a pair of runs in the sixth as Addison Ostrenga got on by an error. Stevens then singled and Shepard walked before Ostrenga scored on a passed ball. A fielder’s choice grounder by Caron led to the other run.
Stevens pitched the first four innings and gave up four hits, two earned runs, walking two and striking out seven. Hunley pitched two innings and gave up two hits and he struck out three. Petsch pitched one inning and gave up a hit and recorded two strikeouts.
“Brady did well,” said Hamilton of Stevens. “With an 8-0 lead we’re hoping he can finish this thing out. So that’s what we’re going to work on next. I don’t know if he tired or lost focus, but we had to do better than that.”
The head coach said Hunley and Petsch did exactly what needed to be done to preserve the victory.
“We used three pitchers and Brady did most of the work, but the other two came in and got key outs for us,” said Hamilton.
At at the plate, Sun Prairie outhit Craig, 9-7. Hamilton led the way going 3x4, scoring twice and driving in a run. Shepard was 2x4, scoring twice with an RBI. Addison Ostrenga was 2x3, scoring three runs with an RBI. Caron was 1x4 with an RBI and Stevens was 1x4. Connor Stauff scored a pair of runs.
Hamilton said Wambach made a key defensive play at first base and he credited the Ostrenga brothers — Addison and Sam — for their play in right field and left field, respectively, making some running plays that could have gone for hits.
Up next
Sun Prairie was scheduled to play at Madison West Friday, May 21 before heading to Kimberly on Saturday for a doubleheader starting at noon. The Cards return home next Tuesday to host Beloit at 5 p.m. The Cardinals added a non-conference game to their schedule, playing at Union Grove next Wednesday (4:30 pm). Next Thursday, Sun Prairie heads to Beloit Memorial (5 p.m.) and finishes the week hosting Hartland Arrowhead next Friday at 1 p.m.