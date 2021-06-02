For the first time in program history, the Sun Prairie girls’ soccer program has recorded 7 wins and is undefeated in conference play. The Cardinals are 7-3-1 overall and at the top of the Big 8.
According to head coach Matt Cleveland, there were multiple years that the Sun Prairie girls’ soccer team notched 6 conference wins in a season.
“It seems like we were stuck at 6 (wins) and 3 (losses) forever . . . finally in 2019 we went 6 and 2 with 1 tie. That was our best year” in conference, Cleveland said.
Cardinals 2, Janesville Craig Cougars 0
On Tuesday May 25, the Cardinals beat Janesville Craig (3-4) to post a 6-0 conference record. They eclipsed the school record for team conference wins on Thursday with a 13-0 win over Beloit Memorial (1-5).
Sun Prairie had plenty of early opportunities to score on Tuesday against Janesville Craig as they took care of business and set themselves up for a 6-0 conference record.
The Cardinals traveled to Craig for a game that kicked off just after a passing shower doused the field. The pace of play was hampered by wet grass, and the field conditions were slippery.
Sun Prairie took a little time to settle in, said Cleveland, and “we had plenty of opportunities early,” but had trouble getting on the scoreboard.
“We took plenty of shots – 29 in fact – but need to work on finishing,” Cleveland said.
The Cardinals gave the Craig keepers a workout, with six shots fired off before Ellianna Trilling “recognized where to send it in” to get the first score at 24:30.
The second goal of the night came from Josie Langhans, from an assist by Anna Yang at the 40:15 mark.
The Sun Prairie goalies, Jillian Buenger and Lily Schellpfeffer each saved one shot apiece to keep a clean sheet. Cleveland praised the keeper duo and the defensive play of the back line.
“The shutout is great, our defending is great . . . our back line, with added help from Madi Beutel and Trilling . . .and our outside wings tracking back” give the Cardinals “a lot of strength out there,” Cleveland said.
Cardinals 13, Beloit Memorial Purple Knights 0
“It was just awful,” Cleveland described the start of the Sun Prairie girls soccer game against Beloit Memorial on Thursday.
Miserably cold, wet and windy conditions at the Sun Prairie High School soccer stadium, Cleveland said, “gave the girls some urgency. We wanted to do the fans a favor, do the other team a favor, do ourselves a favor and put this game away.”
That is exactly what the Cardinals did with a quick start to a run of scores that ended the game early.
“After Janesville, we worked on finishing,” Cleveland said. “It was nice to see that we were getting shots into the net that the keeper didn’t have a chance” to stop in this match, the coach added.
Maddie Strey, off an assist from Josie Langhans, started the scoring at the 2:24 mark. Strey added a second goal at 4:07 and then Langhans added a goal at 5:45.
Langhans found the net again at 8:07 and 9:58. Ellianna Trilling lofted a ball into the net from beyond the 18 (15:02) and Madi Beutel took a rocket of a shot to score at 19:32.
Kendryn White got the ball through to Anna Yang for goal number eight at 24:26. Despite players wringing ice cold water from the jerseys, the Cardinals were able to keep working, with Paisly Cleveland taking the ball up and scoring at 33:48.
Langhans found the back of the net at 34:37 and again at 37:17, off an assist from Lily Rimrodt. Then goals 12 and 13 came from a Trilling through ball up to Strey at 43:43 and then Rimrodt closing out the half off an assist from Langhans.
The Purple Knights were unable to make any shots on goal.
“We were making some great connections, and were able to cash in on quite a few shots,” remarked Cleveland. “It was great to have several players add to the scoring and help end the game at 45 minutes.”
A new rule this season allows coaches to end a game at half if both coaches agree. In this case, due to the weather and lopsided score, it was a quick decision.
Up next
The Cardinals travel on June 1 to Middleton (4-2) for another conference match. Kick off is 7:30 p.m. at Fireman’s Park on Airport Road.
The last home game for the season is the SPHS Girls Soccer Senior Night on Wednesday June 2 against Janesville Parker. All soccer fans are invited to cheer on the Cardinals and celebrate the 10 seniors on the team. Kick off is 7 p.m. in the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field. Spectator limits have been lifted and everyone is welcome.